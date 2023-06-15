Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAJORITY of opposition and independent candidates appear to have been ill-prepared for the Nomination Court, although the 21 June date was announced about three weeks ago.There were hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking scenes at the court in Matebeleland South as aspiring candidates came with inadequate papers and had to be turned away to get more documents.Opposition CCC candidates retreated in despair to the company offices dubbed the yellow house as they waited for the party leadership to send their papers through, from Harare.Some independent candidates did not have enough money while others scrounged for registered voters to nominate them, as part of the requirements to file their papers.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has been educating voters and aspiring candidates about the necessary requirements for months.