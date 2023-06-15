Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) Bulawayo Province has urged its leader Robert Chapman to withdraw from running for presidency and endorse main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).In a statement Wednesday, the party said contesting will divide the opposition vote and benefit Zanu-PF."We refuse history to define us as sell outs who assisted the Zanu-PF regime by further dividing the opposition vote. It is with that conscience that we urge all our party sympathizers, supporters, structures and members to support and vote for change and by voting all CCC councillors and MP's across Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and voting Adv Nelson Chamisa as our Presidential candidate," the statement reads.The party's Bulawayo province said it did not file any names."We intentionally did not submit any nomination forms in our province because we want to keep the main thing the main thing and the main thing is to protect Bulawayo by not being regime enablers."We continuously edge our DUZ president Democrat Robert Howard Chapman to support change, by withdrawing his candidature for this election and Support Adv Nelson Chamisa."This decision has been made by majority consensus in the provincial leadership and consultation of our structures due to a number of factors including lack of inclusivity of our region and province in the advisory board, national structure and a deviation from fundamental core values and the constitution of DUZ to mention but a few."Another opposition EFF Zimbabwe said it will not field any presidential candidate but support ‘like-minded' Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Meanwhile other main parties like Zanu-PF, CCC, MDC, NCA filed their candidates' nomination registers Wednesday.Zimbabwe will hold its general polls on August 23.