ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected ZANU PF supporter who allegedly took pictures during the party's primary elections appeared before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday cancelling his warrant of arrest.Zephania Muringazuwa told the court that he absconded court because he was attending a funeral and got his warrant of arrest cancelled.He further told the magistrate that he was looking for a lawyer and wants to be legally represented.The matter was further remanded to July 2.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on March 25 Muringazuwa arrived at Maori Primary School where the complainant Tsekwende Chingwa was presiding over party primary elections.He started taking pictures with his phone at the polling station and was called to order by Chingwa but he paid a deaf ear.Chingwa warned Muringazuwa that he was committing a crime and he told her that she had no right to stop him since he was using his phone.A police report was filed and the next day Muringazuwa threatened Chingwa with violence while at the Presidential input distribution at Meadows farm in Concession.Another report of future violence was filed leading to Chingwa's arrest