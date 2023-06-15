Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed new opponent Saviour Kasukuwere's challenge and further labelled the ex-cabinet minister a Zanu-PF faction leader.

Kasukuwere formally entered the presidential race after filing his nomination papers in Harare Wednesday through a representative.

Chamisa dismissed Kasukuwere effect while addressing journalists soon after visiting the High Court building to confirm his own nomination – filed a day before.

Asked how he rated Kasukuwere's challenge, Chamisa launched a disdainful dismissal of the exiled politician whom he described as a front for a Zanu-PF faction.

"He is not a factor. I just see one person and that is our opposition.

"Zanu-PF has now split into many factions and for the first time, we are facing a factionalised Zanu-PF, a split Zanu-PF.

"Zanu-PF in now a divided opponent, a weak opponent. So, we are excited; we are even more united ourselves.

"So, yes, we know that there are other splinter groups from POLAD, from Mr Mnangagwa and others. So, that is not a big issue to us."

Kasukuwere, the former Zanu-PF political commissar widely expected to draw his support from former President Robert Mugabe's remnant followership, launched his bid as an independent.

His lawyer Jacqueline Sande, who filed nomination papers on his behalf, said the former Mount Darwin lawmaker would avail himself in person to wage his campaign but did not disclose when.

Source - zimlive

Most Popular In 7 Days