Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

by Staff reporter
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has released a list of its 250 parliamentary candidates after they filed their nomination papers across the country on Wednesday.

Dozens of veterans were excluded from the final list, guaranteeing new faces in the new parliament after the August 23 general elections.

The CCC began its candidate selection process in April, and has been criticised for delaying releasing the winners until the sitting of the nomination courts. Chamisa said they feared their candidates would be targeted for arrest and harassment.

Follow this link for the CCC candidate list:

LIST OF CCC MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT CANDIDATES 2023


LIST OF CCC MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT CANDIDATES 2023



Source - zimlive
