Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

21 June 2023,In response to the article "ZIMRA Loses Tax Records Dating Back To 6 Years Ago" published by the NewsHub on June 20, 2023, and republished by Pindula, it is important to note that ZIMRA has not experienced a system crash or hacking of any of its servers.The request for information from clients is for the purposes of updating taxpayer records since clients sometimes change physical addresses, email addresses, public officers, contact details, tax accountants as well as where there is missing information.ZIMRA is working on migrating client data onto their new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS), which will be more efficient and will simplify business processes through the use of automation.The Authority is encouraging all taxpayers to update their master data information for effective communication.Issued on behalf of ZIMRA by:Corporate Affairs Office