Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OVER 1 000 youths based in Wedza and some parts of Chikomba are set to battle it out in the Wedza ED Cup football and netball tournament which kicks off in a fortnight.

Put together to celebrate President Mnangagwa's landmark achievements in developing the country and fighting drug and substance abuse amongst the youth, the tournament was launched by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire at Sadza Growth Point last Sunday.

Machakaire is also the legislator for Wedza South under which some parts of Chikomba including Sadza, Maware, Mushipe, Warikandwa, Shumba, Mufudziwakanaka, Domboremavara and Mutekedza fall under.

The firebrand official already sponsors an all-inclusive sports festival that encompasses traditional sports like pada and nhodo every year in this area with the 2023 edition expected to kick off in September.

But he has decided to introduce a football and netball tournament to keep the rural folk occupied at a time the Government is fighting to end the drug and substance abuse scourge affecting mainly the youth.

"You all know that every year we hold our sports festival which has several competitions with all age groups. We have decided to add on a stand-alone football and netball tournament as a way of keeping our youths away from socially detrimental activities like drugs and early marriages," said Machakaire.

"We have named that tournament, the Wedza South ED Cup to honour President Mnangagwa for the development projects he is carrying out throughout the country and Wedza being one of the beneficiaries of some of those.

"I think more than 2 000 youths will benefit from participating in this tournament since competitions start from village level.

"We have churned out a number of athletes, some of whom are now playing football and netball in the first division in our tournaments. So the coming in of this new baby will even widen the athletes' chances of being scouted by professional teams.

"I am very happy to have launched this tournament which is scheduled to start this July. The finals are expected to be staged in mid-August and we will have several high-profile scouts coming for that final".

This new tournament is even bigger and better.

Normally, overall winners in all sport codes walk away with bicycles while runners-up take home implements such as wheelbarrows.

But this time around the winners are set to be rewarded with motorcycles with bicycles going to the runners-up.

There will also be individual prizes for top performers right from the village level.

The new tournament, which is one of the biggest jamborees across the country, has been hailed by the youth and adults alike.

Mashonaland East chairperson for the youth Isaac Tasikani said the tournament will help unlock opportunities for rough diamonds in the area.

"There is talent in the rural areas and what a way to give them a platform to showcase themselves. Firstly, the organisers (Machakaire) should be commended for putting this together. I think dedicating a sports tournament to President Mnangagwa who has been at the forefront of calling out drug abuse is very ideal," said Tasikani.

"I think the whole country should take some notes from this initiative. Rural talent is often neglected but with the coming in of tournaments like this, I think the youngsters will be given opportunities to showcase themselves and possibly attract the interest of professional teams.

"I wish to implement concepts like this in my area as well. I am also challenging the youth to compete with dignity in this exclusive contest. We have to organise more of these tournaments to celebrate and honour our President for the outstanding work he continues to deliver".

Source - The Herald
More on: #Cup, #Soccer

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

3 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 14 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

9 mins ago | 51 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

16 mins ago | 104 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

55 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nust construction projects on course

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

14 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

14 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 2042 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

16 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

16 hrs ago | 908 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

16 hrs ago | 873 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

16 hrs ago | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days