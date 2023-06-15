Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

News / National

by Staff reporter

OVER 1 000 youths based in Wedza and some parts of Chikomba are set to battle it out in the Wedza ED Cup football and netball tournament which kicks off in a fortnight.Put together to celebrate President Mnangagwa's landmark achievements in developing the country and fighting drug and substance abuse amongst the youth, the tournament was launched by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire at Sadza Growth Point last Sunday.Machakaire is also the legislator for Wedza South under which some parts of Chikomba including Sadza, Maware, Mushipe, Warikandwa, Shumba, Mufudziwakanaka, Domboremavara and Mutekedza fall under.The firebrand official already sponsors an all-inclusive sports festival that encompasses traditional sports like pada and nhodo every year in this area with the 2023 edition expected to kick off in September.But he has decided to introduce a football and netball tournament to keep the rural folk occupied at a time the Government is fighting to end the drug and substance abuse scourge affecting mainly the youth."You all know that every year we hold our sports festival which has several competitions with all age groups. We have decided to add on a stand-alone football and netball tournament as a way of keeping our youths away from socially detrimental activities like drugs and early marriages," said Machakaire."We have named that tournament, the Wedza South ED Cup to honour President Mnangagwa for the development projects he is carrying out throughout the country and Wedza being one of the beneficiaries of some of those."I think more than 2 000 youths will benefit from participating in this tournament since competitions start from village level."We have churned out a number of athletes, some of whom are now playing football and netball in the first division in our tournaments. So the coming in of this new baby will even widen the athletes' chances of being scouted by professional teams."I am very happy to have launched this tournament which is scheduled to start this July. The finals are expected to be staged in mid-August and we will have several high-profile scouts coming for that final".This new tournament is even bigger and better.Normally, overall winners in all sport codes walk away with bicycles while runners-up take home implements such as wheelbarrows.But this time around the winners are set to be rewarded with motorcycles with bicycles going to the runners-up.There will also be individual prizes for top performers right from the village level.The new tournament, which is one of the biggest jamborees across the country, has been hailed by the youth and adults alike.Mashonaland East chairperson for the youth Isaac Tasikani said the tournament will help unlock opportunities for rough diamonds in the area."There is talent in the rural areas and what a way to give them a platform to showcase themselves. Firstly, the organisers (Machakaire) should be commended for putting this together. I think dedicating a sports tournament to President Mnangagwa who has been at the forefront of calling out drug abuse is very ideal," said Tasikani."I think the whole country should take some notes from this initiative. Rural talent is often neglected but with the coming in of tournaments like this, I think the youngsters will be given opportunities to showcase themselves and possibly attract the interest of professional teams."I wish to implement concepts like this in my area as well. I am also challenging the youth to compete with dignity in this exclusive contest. We have to organise more of these tournaments to celebrate and honour our President for the outstanding work he continues to deliver".