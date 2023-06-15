Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Over 270 million kg of tobacco worth US$817 million have been sold at the auction and contract floors since the beginning of the marketing season in March, with a lot of money flowing into the tobacco farming areas.

This year farmers had a target of 230 million kg of tobacco compared to 212million kg produced last year and the crop so far sold has significantly exceeded that target, with more tobacco expected to be sold before the season closes.

Statistics from Tobacco Industries and Marketing Board TIMB indicate that this is an increase of 52 percent from 177million kg sold during the same period in 2022 at a value of US$169 million dollars.

Tobacco growers are happy with the selling prices obtaining at the floors and majority are saying that this is a good marketing season for farmers compared to last season.

Most farmers were happy with the grading and pricing at contract floors, where the highest price was US$6,10 and auction floors where the highest price was US$4,99.

This season, TIMB is on an accelerated drive to ensure orderly tobacco marketing and end tobacco side marketing. The overwhelming bulk of the crop is exported, with Zimbabweans only smoking a tiny percentage.

Mrs Marjory Munengerwa of Rusape was happy that this year's average prices were above the previous season at US$3,02 per kg.

 "The prices are hovering around US$3,02 per kg and we hope they will improve as the marketing season progresses. If the prices continue like this, we will manage to go back to the field again," said Mrs Munengerwa.

Mrs Munengerwa said farmers who did not follow proper agronomic practices in growing tobacco were the ones whose crop did not fetch better prices.

She said all processes need to be followed to ensure good quality tobacco.

"Farmers have a tendency to skip other processes. This will compromise the quality of the leaf hence fetching low prices at the floors. It is advisable to work with experts such as extension workers to ensure that processes are properly followed leading to a fruitful production. As farmers we tend to ignore but this will be a disaster when the marketing season comes. Nothing fruitful can be achieved," she said.

Mrs Priscilla Gurure of Uzumba in Murehwa said she sold only eight bales but she is planning to send her grandchild to a boarding school adding that the money she acquired from selling tobacco is unbelievable.

" I could not believe my eyes because the amount l received so far is going to transform my family. My grandson is in form one so l am planning to find a good school for him. I am grateful for Premier Tobacco Auction Floors. We are getting our money soon after selling our tobacco. We are proud of this company. So far we have not witnessed any unfair practices at this company," she said. Another farmer from Darwendale Ms Peggy Munaiwa said farmers were happy to get payments on time so that they embark on other productions which need funding.

 "Delays in payment can cause disastrous results in other projects. We are appealing to the authorities to ensure that we get payments on time. Side marketing should also be addressed as well as corruption so that we continue sustaining tobacco farming.

 Zimbabwe generates US$1 billion annually from tobacco exports and the sector has in recent years been critical in sustaining the economy through improving the much-needed foreign currency reserves.

The country exports to over 60 countries around the world, among them China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, United States of America, Brazil, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Egypt, Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique and Lesotho

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said all farmers were looking forward to a rewarding tobacco marketing season adding that it is critical for farmers to avoid side marketing.

He said the pricing model should take in consideration the production cost in order to sustain farmers.

"Farmers should soldier on and learn to bargain for the real value of their crop. Prices should improve to enable farmers to go back to the fields. There is a need to review the prices so that they meet costs of production. Next season we are looking for a favourable marketing season. Side marketing is the other issue which needs to be addressed to farmers because farmers prefer where they are highly paid.

The 85 percent foreign currency retention increase is surely appreciated, "he said. Zimbabwe produces 6 percent of the world's tobacco and is the fourth largest grower.

A target of increasing tobacco production to 300 million kg per year has been set amid plans to transform the sector into a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

1 min ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

2 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

9 mins ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

15 mins ago | 101 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

55 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 850 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nust construction projects on course

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

14 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

14 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 2042 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

16 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

16 hrs ago | 908 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

16 hrs ago | 873 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

16 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

16 hrs ago | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days