Nust construction projects on course

by Staff reporter

MASSIVE progress has been recorded at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), where the institution's Technovation Centre is now 88 percent complete.The construction of factory shells is also underway and the applied chemistry and chemical engineering buildings are nearing completion but are already functional.Construction of the Technovation Centre is set to be completed by November this year.The Technovation Centre, once complete, is meant to ramp up the discourse around how the country can harness the positive impact of science and technology, to address the country's socioeconomic needs.The facility will also bolster the Government's quest to align the country's science, technology and innovation ecosystem in a world where national and human development is driven by rapid changes in technology.Yesterday during a tour at Nust, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Joram Gumbo said the Second Republic has shown a new impetus towards the development of Nust whose construction projects had been stagnant for years.He said the progress recorded so far meets the standards of the 100-day-cycle programme.The 100-day cycles details what must be done every 100 days. They are the building blocks to the realisation of goals of the objectives captured within the vision to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.Dr Gumbo, speaking during the tour of the Technovation Centre, said Nust is a step in the right direction in spearheading construction work at the centre."Government has always encouraged implementing ministries, departments and agencies to prioritise local contractors in order to promote the growth and viability of the local construction industry and the creation of more jobs in the sector. I have been advised that for this particular project, you have gone a step further because Nust itself is the main contractor and is driving most of the construction projects on campus," said Dr Gumbo.He said it is Government's hope that the model set by Nust will be replicated at other higher and tertiary education institutions as it has proven to be cost effective and efficient as institutions will have total control of the construction value chain and would also address the scourge of profiteering by some contractors.He said this is one among his many visits to several key government projects, with some in Masvingo, Midlands and Matebeleland South provinces.He said despite the strides that have been made to reform the education system, tertiary institutions constantly need to be examined to determine whether the system is relevant in the context of rapid social and economic changes in the country. Dr Gumbo said the real challenges for sustainable development in the country are the promotion of economic and industrial development, eradication of poverty, climate change, water energy and the optimum use of natural resources.Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, said President Mnangagwa was indeed walking the talk in ensuring that "no one and no place is left behind"."Today when you travel around the country, Zimbabwe is completely different from what it was five years ago. The answer is simple; His Excellency has delivered on his promises. Construction projects here at the National University of Science and Technology had stopped for some time."But, when His Excellency came into office, he declared that he wanted all outstanding infrastructural projects at the university completed. The Technovation Centre, which you just toured, is the first project that the university is constructing under a new model where the university is the main contractor. This model is inspired by His Excellency's philosophy – Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo! Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanini Balo! Nust shall be constructed by its own employees with support from the Government," said Minister Ncube.Nust Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo said the institution is central to industrialisation and economic development."We are grateful for the support we continue to receive from the Second Republic led by the visionary leader and Chancellor of Nust, His Excellency, President Dr E.D. Mnangagwa. Since the birth of the Second Republic, Nust has experienced unparalleled infrastructural growth. His Excellency, President Dr E.D. Mnangagwa commissioned the first Innovation Hub in 2019; last year, he laid a foundation stone at the Technovation Centre, which we are on course to finish," said Prof Dlodlo.He said the construction of factory shells has also started."As I speak, experts from India are on campus training our own technicians on how to operate and service the machinery for food processing, plastic moulding, and machine shop operations. Thanks to His Excellency, President Dr E.D. Mnangagwa's re-engagement efforts that saw us receive the equipment under the Indo-Zim bilateral relations," he said.In an interview, Nust Director of Communications and Marketing Mr Thabani Mpofu said: "Some of the buildings that have not been completed include the library, students' residence, applied chemistry and the chemical engineering department. The applied chemistry and chemical engineering buildings are nearing completion but are already functional."