Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) on Wednesday dismissed as false, reports in some online publications that it had lost tax records dating back to six years ago.

In a statement, Zimra said the story, whose headline read: "Zimra Loses Tax Records Dating Back to six years ago" published by the NewsHub and also carried by Pindula, was misleading as the authority has not experienced a system crash or hacking of any of its servers.

"The request for information from clients is for the purposes of updating taxpayer records since clients sometimes change physical addresses, email addresses, public officers, contact details, tax accountants as well as where there is missing information.

"Zimra is working on migrating client data onto their new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS), which will be more efficient and will simplify business processes through the use of automation," read part of the statement.

The authority encouraged all taxpayers to update their master data information for effective communication.


Source - New Ziana
More on: #Zimra, #Tax, #Records

Comments

Honda civic for sale

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

4 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 18 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

11 mins ago | 58 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

17 mins ago | 111 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

57 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

2 hrs ago | 822 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nust construction projects on course

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

11 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

14 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

14 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 2044 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

16 hrs ago | 365 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

16 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

16 hrs ago | 909 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

16 hrs ago | 874 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

16 hrs ago | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days