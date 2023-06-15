Zesa cable thieves in dock

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Harare men yesterday appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda on charges of vandalising and stealing Zesa cables in differed parts of the city.Willis Chifamba (30) and Peace Kupakwasge Mutizira (33) were remanded in custody to today for bail application.Allegations are that on June 16, 2023 at around 0300 hours, the accused and their three accomplices Evidence Chifamba, Tatenda Vambe and Talent drove to corner Elizabeth Windsor and Churchill roads, Marlborough, where they cut two nine-metre cables and three 185-metre core armoured cables using bolt cutters and loaded them onto their vehicle.On the same night, they stole another armoured cable along Churchill Road.Two days later, Chifamba who is on remand was arrested on another charge and he implicated Chifamba, Mutizira and two others who are still at large.