Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's aspiring parliamentary candidate for Goromonzoi South constituency Tinashe Chikonye has been accused of parcelling out State land to home-seekers in Caledonia, claiming the land was his.Chikonye is among several party officials filing for candidature at the nomination court today.NewsDay has gathered that several duped residents had reported the matter at Mabvuku Police Station under case numbers CR83/06/23 and CR84/06/23, but Chikonye has not yet been arrested."Tinashe Chikonye is a land baron who has reportedly swindled thousands of home seekers on the pretext of owning land which turns out to be State land," said one resident who refused to be named for fear of victimisation"We have for years approached Mabvuku police but after filing dockets have been disappearing. The allegations are that between October 2017 and early this month, Chikonye fraudulently awarded himself a total of 89 residential stands belonging to the State under UDCORP . The accused with intent to defraud the State and potential home seekers during the material time," said another resident.The stands in questions had reportedly been reserved for members of the security sector and civil servants evicted from Caledonia Phase 6, which has been reserved for a school.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said he was not aware of the allegations.Chikonye was not immediately available for comment.