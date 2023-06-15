Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

News / National

by Staff reporter

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), led by Douglas Mwonzora, has failed to field candidates in all constituencies amid reports that the party is broke.In an interview with VOA Studio 7, the party's information and publicity secretary, Witness Dube, said, "We failed to pay nomination fees for all our candidates across the country by close of the Nomination Court. Please get details from the president."Dube could not shed more information on this issue saying only Mwonzora is capable of answering questions being raised by the press.In a statement to all MDC-T provinces on Wednesday evening, the party's secretary general, Tapiwa Mashakada, said, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, all candidates are now advised to leave their forms at ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) offices and disperse. Further communication will be issued regarding the legal status of their nomination papers in view of non-payment. Any inconvenience suffered is most sincerely regretted."Mwonzora indicated a few weeks ago that they were ready for the council, parliamentary and presidential election. The Nomination Court sat Wednesday. He was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.Zimbabwe will hold harmonized elections on August 23 this year. The two bitter rivals – President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa – successfully filed their nomination papers at the High Court on Wednesday.