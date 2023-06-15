Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A SURVEY by a civil society organisation, the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd), has revealed the continued dilapidation of the country's health facilities, with most district hospitals in a state of disrepair.

Zimbabwe's healthcare, riddled by dilapidating infrastructure, has largely been on a freefall, prompting patients to seek medical attention outside the country.

In a public resource management situation for April 2023 released this month, Zimcodd revealed that a paltry 4% of 57 districts surveyed have good healthcare facilities, with the majority (85%) reporting poor medical facilities.

"The quality of healthcare including health facilities in Zimbabwe is significantly dilapidating over the years largely due to the lack of sufficient budget support to acquire medication and medical equipment. This is coupled with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, increased volatility of the local currency, and poor corporate governance," the report said "Poor infrastructure can demoralise healthcare professionals as they face difficulties in discharging their service to the nation. Also, the growing population, particularly in urban areas, is outpacing investment in new infrastructure like clinics, thereby overwhelming existing health facilities."

 Health workers have been finding greener pastures out of the country. Although the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called out rich countries for poaching health workers from poor countries, representatives of public sector workers in Zimbabwe say pathetic working conditions amid an unending socio-economic crisis are forcing workers to seek pastures elsewhere.

"The ministry of Health and ministry of Finance must spearhead infrastructure rejuvenation programmes across the health sector. They must also ensure the availability of life-saving drugs," reads the report.

The plunge in Zimbabwe's healthcare has also been attributed to the incompetence of the Zanu-PF government. This week, the parliamentary portfolio committee on Health revealed that radiotherapy cancer treatment machines at Mpilo Hospital — purchased by the taxpayer for US$2 million — have not functioned for four years because central government has not bought spares worth US$80 000.

The chairperson of the committee, Dr Ruth Labode, described the negligence and dereliction of duty as "sad". Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo is a referral institution serving patients from Bulawayo and the Matebeleland region.

Many are succumbing to cancer amid the negligence. Government has however been painting a rosy picture of the situation.

Earlier this month in Parliament, Health minister Constantino Chiwenga said the majority of the country's hospitals have functioning equipment.

"Seventy-eight percent of our district hospitals in Zimbabwe have fully functional operating theatres to perform emergency maternity surgery, and 93% have kits for resuscitating the new-born. About 50% of our secondary, tertiary and qua ternary level hospitals have functional chemistry and hematology machines in their laboratories," he said in his ministerial address to Parliament on 31 May.

Chiwenga said: "96% of health facilities in Zimbabwe surveyed in Quarter 2 of 2022 had at least 80% of essential medicines in stock. This was shown in the Vital Medicines Availability and Health Services Survey (VMAHS), which is con[1]ducted every quarter, by an independent agency.

"The Vital Medicines Availability and Health Services Survey also showed that 88% of health facilities had at least 80% availability of selected antibiotics. Anti-retrovirals, anti-malarial and anti-TB medicines stocks have remained adequate over the years. To ensure improved availability of commodities, my Ministry continues to lobby Treasury for timely payment towards the capacitation of NatPharm.

"In addition, NatPharm was recently paid all outstanding debts owed by our health facilities. There is a gap in the funding of medicines as outlined in more detail in the Health Financing section of my address."



Source - newshawks

Comments

Honda civic for sale

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

4 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

4 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

5 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Nust construction projects on course

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

6 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

14 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

17 hrs ago | 3744 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

17 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 2184 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

17 hrs ago | 372 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

19 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 932 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

19 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

19 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

19 hrs ago | 957 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

19 hrs ago | 343 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

19 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

19 hrs ago | 425 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days