Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The main opposition CCC has been hit by a wave of double candidates fielded by state security agents to cause some confusion and undermine the party's prospects of winning in some constituencies and wards in the 23 August general elections.

Double candidates rocked the CCC predecessor, MDC Alliance, in 2018, resulting in loss of many constituencies and wards that were technically won by the opposition.

The shadowy Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz) outfit is run by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and has seized control of the electoral process to rig the polls.

Faz is led by CIO co-deputy Director-General retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi.

The outfit is not a constitutional body or official arrangement, but an underground operational unit frantically campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the elections.

Faz has displaced the army's key structure called Heritage which used to perform a similar role and other functions during elections.

In 2018, the army ran elections through Heritage and Africom, a converged communications service provider.

Zimbabwe has a long history of disputed elections, especially after 2000.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba said: "We know that Faz has fraudulently created fake signatures for candidates to be registered under CCC without our approval. (The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) has our letter with official signatories designated to sign on behalf of CCC. We have not signed for any double candidate anywhere. It's criminal, it's fraud and we will not accept it!"

Source - newshawks
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #FAZ

