ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF has blocked disgraced former deputy Agriculture Minister and Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro from submitting his nomination papers at the Bindura magistrates courts yesterday.

Karoro did not appear at the nomination court despite him winning the primary elections and getting a party vehicle.Instead the second candidate whom he defeated in Mbire David Butau submitted his papers.Sources told Bulawayo24.com that the party leadership told him to step aside and surrender his candidacy since he had pending court cases on graft allegations."Karoro was told to step down by the leadership since he has pending court cases hence Butau is back,"said the source.Butau was once scratched by the party after being accused of having links with former Vice President Joice Mujuru.Ironically Mazowe Central aspiring candidate Maxmore Njanji successfully submitted his nomination papers yet he has pending court cases too.Party Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's mobile number was not reachable.