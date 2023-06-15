Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

by Simbarashe Sithole
55 mins ago | Views
ZANU PF has blocked disgraced former deputy Agriculture Minister and Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro from submitting his nomination papers at the Bindura magistrates courts yesterday.

Karoro did not appear at the nomination  court despite him winning the primary elections and getting a party vehicle.

Instead the second candidate whom he defeated in Mbire David Butau submitted his papers.

Sources told Bulawayo24.com that the party leadership told him  to step aside and surrender his candidacy since he had pending court cases on graft allegations.

"Karoro was told to step down by the leadership since he has pending court cases hence Butau is back,"said the source.

Butau was once scratched by the party after being accused of having links with former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

Ironically Mazowe Central aspiring candidate Maxmore Njanji successfully submitted his nomination papers yet he has pending court cases too.

Party Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's mobile number was not reachable.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

7 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

7 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 723 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

7 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

8 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

8 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

9 hrs ago | 2921 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

9 hrs ago | 1710 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

9 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

9 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

9 hrs ago | 847 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

9 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

9 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

9 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

Nust construction projects on course

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

9 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

9 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

18 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

20 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

20 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

20 hrs ago | 2305 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

22 hrs ago | 385 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

22 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

22 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days