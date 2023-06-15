Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

A provisional list of 11 candidates headlined by incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and arch-rival Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa's return into the ring will be vying for presidency in harmonised elections due August 23 this year.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is still to confirm the official list of successful candidates.Those who made the provisional list are MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora, Independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, NCA's Lovemore Madhuku, Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD)'s Trust Chikohora, Blessing Kasiyamhuru (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity Party), Joseph Makamba Busha (Freezim Congress Party), Wilson Harry Peters (Democratic Opposition Party) and Gwinyai Muzorewa (United African National Council (UANC).Linda Masarira, of LEAD, failed to file her nomination papers after she could not electronically transfer the required ZWL$138 million Zimbabwe alternative for US$20,000 nomination fees.She told journalists outside the Harare High Court her bank had insisted on the mandatory ZWL$5 million daily limits. She did not have any hard cash to pay.United Zimbabwe Alliance leader Elisabeth Valerio had the same frustrations after her proof of payment was reportedly rejected by the nomination court."It's been a tragic day!" she tweeted.Valerio said her paperwork was done but her ZWL$138,531,528 payment was rejected."Told to produce US$20,000 cash payment to @ZECzim by midnight or be denied (despite having paid in full). You can guess the outcome."The provisional list of men vying for president are a drop from the 23 presidential candidates who fought it out in the 2018 elections with the majority performing dismally.The August election is however widely expected to be a toss of the coin between Mnangagwa and Chamisa, whose parties command great following among Zimbabweans.Addressing journalists soon after confirming his nomination on Wednesday, Chamisa was confident of clinching the country's biggest job while dismissing Mnangagwa and Kasukuwere's challenge."We want is a big win, nothing short of a big win," Chamisa declared.He added, "Mnangagwa is a courageous man. I don't know why he has the courage to stand in this election. He has no reason to be in this election. Decency must teach him that he should hand over to the next government".Chamisa also issued a derisive dismissal of Kasukuwere – a former Zanu-PF commissar – whom he described as a Zanu-PF faction leader.Chikohora was also confident of causing an upset in Zimbabwe's most followed political contest.