Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF on Thursday said it won 53 local authority seats unchallenged at the close of the nomination court sittings, but the party was challenged in all 210 National Assembly races by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In 2018, the main opposition MDC Alliance failed to field candidates in three National Assembly races – Insiza North, Mbare and Hurungwe East – and 46 local authority elections.

Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha said: "This is very pleasing, 53 uncontested seats in the local authorities.

"MPs I still have to get information on that, but we are now definite about the 53 wards which have been uncontested which is good news."

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted on Thursday: "Fielding all 210 MPs across the country cost us US$210,000 plus US$30,000. We did it! Fielding all senators, women proportional representation, youth quota and almost all proportional representation council lists. Fielding in almost all 1,970 wards except a few where we had glitches."

Chamisa said his party was pursuing legal action to correct the acceptance of over a dozen double candidates by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. He said the CCC had sent details of its officials who would be signing nomination papers for candidates complete with signatures, and any other candidates other than those on published official list could only have been accepted by ZEC through forgery.

CCC activist Freeman Chari said he was in fact "amazed" the party had been able to field so many candidates "in spite of all the sinks and toilets thrown at them."

"When you have spent six years following daily the shenanigans by ZEC and the Zanu-PF government on this party, you realise that this on its own is an achievement.

"The issue of double candidates is not of CCC's doing. We are dealing with a dictatorship and a ZEC which is a spouse of Zanu-PF. No sane electoral body would ever entertain this, but they do because it serves their interests."

Source - zimlive
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Council, #Seats

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

15 mins ago | 9 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

29 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

30 mins ago | 23 Views

2 die in head-on collision

30 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

32 mins ago | 34 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

9 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

9 hrs ago | 2171 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

9 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

10 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

10 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

10 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

11 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

11 hrs ago | 1822 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

11 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

11 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

11 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

11 hrs ago | 416 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

11 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nust construction projects on course

12 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

12 hrs ago | 534 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

20 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

23 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

23 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2347 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

23 hrs ago | 395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days