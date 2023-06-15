Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 die in head-on collision

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
TWO people, a driver and a passenger from Zvishavane, died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a vehicle near Siboza shopping centre along the Gweru-Zvishavane highway.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the fatal road accident which occurred on 19 June.

He said the accident occurred in the early hours of Monday at the 116km peg along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

"On the fateful day, Peter Zvimire of Beitbridge was driving a Toyota Wish motor vehicle towards Gweru with four passengers on board. Upon reaching the 116km peg, he is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle and encroached onto the right lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda fit motor vehicle," said Insp Mahoko.

The Honda Fit, he said, had four passengers on board and was being driven by Mr Edson Verengai of Siboza, Zvishavane.

"As a result of the crash, Edson's vehicle veered off the road to the left, overturned once and landed on its roof. Verengai and a front seat passenger died on the spot and the other three passengers escaped with varying injuries," said Insp Mahoko.

He said Zvimire's vehicle veered off the road to the left, rolled once and landed on its wheels at about 42 metres from the point of impact.

Source - The Chronicle
