Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

Zanu-PF candidates have been duly elected- unopposed- in some areas owing to rampant confusion within opposition ranks where the parties failed to field candidates.The ruling party went uncontested for Gwanda Municipality Ward 1 and Ward 2 represented by Sithabiso Mpofu and Thulani Moyo respectively as CCC failed to field candidates in the wards. Owing to confusion within the party, some CCC candidates such as Gwanda Mayor Njabulo Siziba opted to run as independent candidates as they did not appear on the party lists.Sipho Mokoena who was billed to represent CCC in Gwanda North constituency was scrapped at the 11th hour but failed to submit her nomination papers on time as she opted to run as an independent candidate.CCC candidates started filing their paperwork around 3.50 PM on Wednesday, 10 minutes before the close of the nomination court, amid reports that their paperwork was delayed as it was sent from Harare.The MDC failed to field any candidates in Matebeleland South.In Bulawayo, only Zanu-PF managed to send its list for the provincial council and has swept all 10 seats for the quota.While so far, these are the noted cases in Matebeleland, indications are that the ruling party is leading with a wider margin as the opposition has failed to field candidates in different parts of the country.