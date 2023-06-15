Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF candidates have been duly elected- unopposed- in some areas owing to rampant confusion within opposition ranks where the parties failed to field candidates.

The ruling party went uncontested for Gwanda Municipality Ward 1 and Ward 2 represented by Sithabiso Mpofu and Thulani Moyo respectively as CCC failed to field candidates in the wards. Owing to confusion within the party, some CCC candidates such as Gwanda Mayor Njabulo Siziba opted to run as independent candidates as they did not appear on the party lists.  

Sipho Mokoena who was billed to represent CCC in Gwanda North constituency was scrapped at the 11th hour but failed to submit her nomination papers on time as she opted to run as an independent candidate. 

CCC candidates started filing their paperwork around 3.50 PM on Wednesday, 10 minutes before the close of the nomination court, amid reports that their paperwork was delayed as it was sent from Harare.
The MDC failed to field any candidates in Matebeleland South.

In Bulawayo, only Zanu-PF managed to send its list for the provincial council and has swept all 10 seats for the quota.

While so far, these are the noted cases in Matebeleland, indications are that the ruling party is leading with a wider margin as the opposition has failed to field candidates in different parts of the country.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Election, #Lead

Comments

Honda civic for sale

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

18 mins ago | 14 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

32 mins ago | 32 Views

2 die in head-on collision

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

34 mins ago | 40 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

4 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

9 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

9 hrs ago | 2172 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

10 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

10 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

11 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

11 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

11 hrs ago | 1824 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

11 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

12 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nust construction projects on course

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

12 hrs ago | 534 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

20 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

23 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

23 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2347 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

23 hrs ago | 395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days