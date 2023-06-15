ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has extended the deadline for the payment of election fees to 4pm today, 22 June, following an outcry from some prospective candidates who failed to pay as a result of challenges in the banking system.In a statement, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said affected candidates should visit the nomination courts where they submitted their papers to regularise their payments."The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has noted with concern reports to the effect that prospective candidates were disqualified from lodging their nomination papers on account of difficulties experienced in effecting payment of nomination fees largely due to the current challenges within the banking system."In view of this, the Commission is calling upon all candidates and parties whose nomination papers had been submitted but had challenges with the Commission's point of sale machines and those who had submitted proof of payments but funds not reflecting in ZEC's account to approach the respective nominations courts wherein their papers were lodged and make the necessary payments or get confirmation of said payment no later than 1700hrs on 22 June 2023," said Mr Silaigwana.He said the overriding mission of ZEC is to be as accommodative and inclusive as possible to enable Zimbabwean voters to exercise their cherished democratic rights.The harmonised elections are slated for August 23.The ruling Zanu-PF party has already taken an early lead after some of its candidates were duly elected- unopposed- in some areas owing to rampant confusion within opposition ranks where the parties failed to field candidates.The ruling party went uncontested for Gwanda Municipality Ward 1 and Ward 2 represented by Sithabiso Mpofu and Thulani Moyo respectively as CCC failed to field candidates in the wards. Owing to confusion within the party, some CCC candidates such as Gwanda Mayor Njabulo Siziba opted to run as independent candidates as they did not appear on the party lists. Sipho Mokoena who was billed to represent CCC in Gwanda North constituency was scrapped at the 11th hour but failed to submit her nomination papers on time as she opted to run as an independent candidate. CCC candidates started filing their paperwork around 3.50 PM on Wednesday, 10 minutes before the close of the nomination court, amid reports that their paperwork was delayed as it was sent from Harare.The MDC failed to field any candidates in Matebeleland South.In Bulawayo, only Zanu-PF managed to send its list for the provincial council and has swept all 10 seats for the quota.