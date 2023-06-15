Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has blamed Zanu-PF and its affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) for the opposition party's double candidacy debacle in some constituencies.Double candidacy is recurring in CCC in the upcoming August 23 election which might throw spanners in its ambitions to clinch a controlling stake in Parliament.Some constituencies in Harare, Bulawayo and Marondera have witnessed two members nominated against each other.CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said Zanu-PF and FAZ had fielded candidates as an attempt to frustrate the opposition."Thank you fellow citizens. Fielding all 210 MPs across the country cost us $ 210 000 +30 000. We did it fielding all senators, women PR, Youth quota and almost all PR council lists. Fielding in almost all 1970 wards except a few where we had glitches."It (double candidacy) is all engineered by Zanu-PF but it's all based on fraud, crime and connivance. ZEC must explain. It was mainly about things like unclear photos, signature queries by ZEC. FAZ is a cause for concern! We must prevail over this," said Chamisa.CCC's strategy of opaqueness and secrecy backfired Wednesday before the nomination court with prospective candidates securing signatures in the eleventh hour.CCC members could be seen in the court gallery scrambling for signatures as they raced against time to be nominated for parliamentary seats.Other members who lost out in CCC's internal selection process filed their papers as independent representatives."We know that FAZ has fraudulently created fake signatures for candidates to be registered under CCC without our approval. ZEC has our letter with official signatories designated to sign on behalf of CCC. We have not signed for any double Candidate anywhere. It's criminal, it's fraud and we will not accept it," claimed Ostallos Siziba, CCC deputy spokesperson.