Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) almost had its parliamentary candidates and those on the party lists disqualified during Nomination Court as a result of its "strategic ambiguity" tactic not to publicly disclose its party candidates while administratively running party issues from Harare.

Party leader, Nelson Chamisa stated their tactic was to safeguard candidates and prevent infiltration by Zanu-PF.

However, since candidates handed in their nomination forms at the last minute, having just received them from Harare, which was in charge of checking the nomination papers, the technique exposed CCC's ‘poor' preparation despite the fact that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) opened up the Nomination process at its district, provincial and headquarters offices on June 10, 2023.

According to party insiders who talked to CITE, various mishaps occurred, such as nomination forms and passport pictures disappearing when they returned from party leadership in Harare, as there were no attachments in some cases.

"It is administratively impossible even if CCC was an efficient organisation, you can't gather nomination papers of thousands of people to Harare with attachments and expect them to return in good order. It is not going to happen. No one at the provincial level was in charge and people did not even know who the signatories were. It was a secret," said the party members.

The party insiders said documents sent from Harare indicated one Stha Mlilo and Siphiwe Ncube as signatories, but when nomination papers were filed, it was discovered that Mlilo was not an authorised signatory.

"The authorised signatory was Greta Gumede who was in her home in Luveve. Now the candidates had to pull out the page of the unauthorised signature to have it filled by one of the authorised party official," said the CCC disgruntled members who said there should have been provincial leadership to make sure nomination papers arrived at the respective places days before the Nomination Court sat.

However, the candidates did not have the necessary documentation, as evidenced at the  Nomination Court on Wednesday, when some of the CCC MP candidates who arrived in the morning were unable to file anything.

"Candidates did not even know if they were to fill new nomination papers. They did not know who the authorised signatories were because that information was classified. Now people had to rely on ZEC who told them who the signatories were," said the party insiders.

The nomination forms were later brought in by outgoing Pumula MP and current candidate, Sichelesile Mahlangu after lunch.

Upon submission, ZEC Bulawayo Provincial Elections Presiding Officer, Innocent Ncube, pointed out the nomination forms of the 12 MP candidates had unauthorised signatures.

Ncube, who was in charge of the nomination process, questioned the CCC candidates why they brought in their papers late.

"It is those who come late who have their papers in order, if you are not sure about them, you must come early," he said.

Ncube advised the candidates to collect new nomination forms, put proper signatures and submit the correct pages.

CCC then released a statement after making the corrections and acknowledged that their 12 MP candidates had experienced "some minor technical challenges."

As a result of the late submission, the election agent representing CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba was only cleared to pay nomination fees well after midnight, around 00.50am.

CCC members were unaware of who had been picked to represent them, how the candidates themselves were anxious because they didn't know if they had made it, and how there was tension when other potential candidates, such as Tichaona Mujati, were told to stand down.

When CCC tried to submit its party lists for PR and Senate, the party clashed with the presiding officer Ncube who stated that he was "not happy with their conduct as they were trying to mess up the process."

CCC officials, with their lawyer present, had to plead their case and explain that they were not making new submissions since they were submitting after 11 pm but had been given the forms prior to making corrections.

"We were checking if the candidates' papers were signed by the authorised signatories who were signing their nomination forms. If that was done, their papers would go through because we had names of those signatories, that is any of the two people authorised by the party to sign and there would be no ground to reject nomination papers," Ncube said in an interview.

Meanwhile, several political parties such as MDC-T, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the Zimbabwean African National Congress (ZANC) also had challenges with submitting party lists.

Source - cite

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

2 die in head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

6 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

7 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

12 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

12 hrs ago | 2333 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 834 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

12 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

13 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

14 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

14 hrs ago | 1882 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

14 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

14 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Nust construction projects on course

14 hrs ago | 112 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

14 hrs ago | 549 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

23 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days