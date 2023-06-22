Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere's team is reported to have gained ground in Mount Darwin where he hails from Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Two independent candidates have already filed their nomination papers to represent Mount Darwin South and East.Sources said Kasukuwere' team is already campaigning on the ground in Mount Darwin."Kasukuwere's team is hitting the ground and he is more popular in Mount Darwin where he hails from since he has filed his nomination papers he is likely going to humiliate ZANU PF in their stronghold," the source saidZANU PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) member for Mount Darwin South Zivanai Peter Musamhu tendered his resignation letter to ZANU PF after disgruntlement with the chaotic party primary elections.Musamhu said he was going independent he was ill-treated at ZANU PF hence he chose to be independent in a letter dated 20 June.However, Kasukuwere on Thursday hinted at seeking SADC protection from vengeful Zimbabwean authorities as he announced a slew of promises to the electorate while launching his ambitious bid for the top job.The 52-year-old, who has been holed up in South Africa since 2018, was addressing journalists a day after he filed his nomination papers through a representative in Harare.He said he plans to return to Zimbabwe soon to campaign ahead of general elections on August 23.