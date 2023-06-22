Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

by Simbarashe Sithole in Concession
2 hrs ago | Views
Two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for Mbire district were arrested on Wednesday at a police roadblock after they were allegedly found in possession of dagga.

Gilbert Kagodora (48) and Bacilia Majaya (52) were dragged to the Concession magistrates court where they appeared before Magistrate Charity Maunga.

They were granted $50 000 bail each.

The state led by Tanatswa Chingono alleged the two were stopped at a roadblock in Mazowe whilst driving a Toyota double cab with registration number AFC 8277 and were searched.

Upon being searched they were found with three sachets of dagga.

They were represented by Kajokoto and Associates law firm.

The matter continues on July 12.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

9 hrs ago | 5034 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

14 hrs ago | 3698 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

14 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

15 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

15 hrs ago | 1079 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

15 hrs ago | 3208 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

16 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

16 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

16 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

16 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

16 hrs ago | 234 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

16 hrs ago | 337 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

16 hrs ago | 472 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

16 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

16 hrs ago | 498 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

16 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

16 hrs ago | 246 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

16 hrs ago | 731 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

16 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

16 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

16 hrs ago | 232 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

22 Jun 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1549 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

22 Jun 2023 at 18:39hrs | 752 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

22 Jun 2023 at 18:37hrs | 1069 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

22 Jun 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1530 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

22 Jun 2023 at 18:23hrs | 187 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

22 Jun 2023 at 17:51hrs | 409 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

22 Jun 2023 at 17:38hrs | 600 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

22 Jun 2023 at 17:37hrs | 531 Views

2 die in head-on collision

22 Jun 2023 at 17:36hrs | 550 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

22 Jun 2023 at 17:36hrs | 602 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

22 Jun 2023 at 17:35hrs | 555 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

22 Jun 2023 at 14:28hrs | 2889 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

22 Jun 2023 at 13:12hrs | 188 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

22 Jun 2023 at 13:09hrs | 566 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

22 Jun 2023 at 13:08hrs | 736 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

22 Jun 2023 at 08:46hrs | 3357 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

22 Jun 2023 at 08:44hrs | 3113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days