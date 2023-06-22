CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Concession

Two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for Mbire district were arrested on Wednesday at a police roadblock after they were allegedly found in possession of dagga.Gilbert Kagodora (48) and Bacilia Majaya (52) were dragged to the Concession magistrates court where they appeared before Magistrate Charity Maunga.They were granted $50 000 bail each.The state led by Tanatswa Chingono alleged the two were stopped at a roadblock in Mazowe whilst driving a Toyota double cab with registration number AFC 8277 and were searched.Upon being searched they were found with three sachets of dagga.They were represented by Kajokoto and Associates law firm.The matter continues on July 12.