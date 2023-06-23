Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has played down fears of the prospect of its former political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere coming back to haunt the party in August 23 general elections.

Self-exiled Kasukuwere is back on the political landscape contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

Kasukuwere successfully lodged his nomination papers with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), laying bare his intentions to wrestle power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to reports his ambition has reportedly sent shockwaves among Zanu-PF members who fear a plot to campaign against Mnangagwa.

Speaking in Harare Thursday, Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha said Kasukuwere is in a futile expedition.

"One has to go back to the history of our party you had people who were probably holding very senior positions in Zanu-PF and doing well in terms of making contributions to the party and having gone through the rank and occupying senior positions and one by one when they felt that probably they were big enough to go high to the top some of them left the party started their own parties and contested but history has it that one after the other they fell flat on the ground and that has been the history.

"This is the history of Zanu-PF and that is the end of you. It is very cold out there. You might have the support when you are within Zanu-PF but when you go out if Zanu-PF that support disappears because it is Zanu-PF which is strong, it is Zanu-PF which is popular not an individual and that is the fate that will also befall the colleague," said Bimha.

Kasukuwere was a kingpin in a G40 grouping that had set eyes on succeeding then long time ruler Robert Mugabe.

Tyson as he is affectionately known considers himself a victim of factionalism that reared its head in 2017 resulting in Mugabe's ouster.

His candidacy is viewed by political analysts as a move to settle political scores against the incumbent.

Bimha further said that Zanu-PF has put wheels in motion as it is set to launch its election manifesto in Chipinge, Saturday.

Coincidentally, the manifesto will be launched in Manicaland, home province of founding leader Ndabaningi Sithole whom Mnangagwa conferred with national hero status 22 years after his death.

"Manicaland as you know, there is a lot of history when it comes to Manicaland. As you know it is the province that has been very close to where we're waging the war from in terms of its proximity to Mozambique.

"More significantly is that when you go into history again you find the likes of our national hero Ndabaningi Sithole comes from Chipinge and he was a founding father of Zanu and played a pivotal role in terms of the persecution of our struggle," said Bimha.

