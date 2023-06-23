Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

Latest News Editor's Choice


CHEGUTU West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna was Wednesday manhandled by members of his Zanu-PF party outside the nomination court sitting in Chinhoyi resulting in an injury.

The legislator had come for routine court appearance as accused person, though on a warrant of arrest after earlier defaulting.

According to Nduna, his unexpected showing at the court incensed an unnamed aspiring MP, who unleashed thugs to beat him up on the mistaken assumption he had come to file nomination papers as an independent candidate after losing Zanu-PF primaries.

Nduna reportedly suffered a broken arm and leg and had to stagger into the courtroom for cancellation of his arrest warrant in a case of illegally prospecting for gold at David Whitehead Textiles (DWT) in Chegutu.

The former airforce soldier and self-confessed killer, narrated the incident in a widely circulated message to the Chegutu community.

"Good morning Chegutarians. I was in Chinhoyi yesterday (Wednesday) for routine court appearance on the case of prospecting at DWT without a licence.

"The court coincidentally was at the same High Court with nomination court, so I was attacked by thugs and an MP aspirant and his supporters, reason was that I wanted to gain entry into the court at 1130hrs the sitting time before Magistrate Mambanje.

"I then only got into court @1200hrs bruised and limping with broken bones and got the warrant of arrest cancelled

"Cde Bongozozo and company are peddling a false narrative that Dexter Nduna must be an independent candidate. That's not true and will never happen.

"I'm nursing a broken arm and leg: Isiah 53:5."

He said a police report has been lodged and perpetrators face arrest.

Curiously, Chegutu West constituency had four independent candidates successfully filing nomination papers and these include Nduna's nemesis Gift Konjana who arguably beat him in the 2018 polls, former MP Takalani Matibe, Elizabeth Makiyi and Owen Munatsi.

Other candidates vying for the seat are frontrunners, Farai Last Chigavazira of Zanu-PF and Admore Chivero of Citizens'Coalition for Change (CCC).

Source - NewZimbabwe
