Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MINISTER of information, Monica Mutsvangwa, had a public relations nightmare, melting under intense pressure, failing to enunciate and defend the country's policies and legislation.

Mutsvangwa began a full throttle public relations exercise Thursday night in South Africa, appearing on the neighbouring country's television station, Newzroom Africa, apparently to promote and ‘clean' Zimbabwe's image.

The government has on numerous occasions cried foul over bias of regional media particularly South Africa as they have been reserving space for opposition and other critics.

Mutsvangwa was at pains to defend the contentious Criminal law and codification amendment bill which sailed through Parliament and the upper house.

The bill which awaits Presidential assent has received widespread condemnation from civil society and opposition over a clause which criminalises speaking ill of Zimbabwe and engaging foreigners to overthrow the sitting government.

"The role of that bill is to make sure citizens love their country. That means you cannot go about talking bad about your own country. Zimbabwe is a sovereign and this is not the first country which has that patriotic bill.

"That has been going on. We are talking about sanctions on your country, talking about a coup in your country," said Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa professed ignorance when quizzed over nomination fees and subsequent failure of other candidates to file their nomination papers.

"I do not know which candidate was not able to file their nomination papers because the Presidential candidate, that is we have not heard of any report of anybody who wanted to file for the Presidential candidate who was not able to do it," she said.

Earlier this year, during cabinet ministers' performance evaluation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of government communication, which includes Mutsvangwa to champion his policies.

As if to redeem herself Mutsvangwa appeared on state broadcaster Friday afternoon, SABC, where she was haunted by a ghost of the previous night.

Mutsvangwa had a torrid time answering tough questions.

When quizzed about muzzling of opposition parties and abuse of state resources Mutsvangwa digressed saying:

"Yes, elections do not wait, this is exactly a month before elections. We are going to be holding our elections on the 23rd of August and obviously work has always been there.

"We are happy when democracy is being practiced. As a minister of information the mandate was to make sure that I bring Zimbabweans together, we remove all the polarisation which existed. We have been aligning our media laws to the constitution.

"I do not know where this has been happening. The truth of the matter is what I know is we have had some journalists beaten up when they attend opposition rallies and that has been dealt with. As a Ministry of information, we are in charge of journalists," she said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

1 hr ago | 176 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 209 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

12 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

12 hrs ago | 760 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

15 hrs ago | 617 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

18 hrs ago | 6601 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 hrs ago | 491 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

24 hrs ago | 4263 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

24 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

23 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2103 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

23 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1162 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

23 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 3404 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

23 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1680 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1302 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1975 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1557 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 243 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 470 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 352 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 504 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 229 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 517 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 209 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 269 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 184 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 176 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 775 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 234 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2039 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 169 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 144 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 252 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 152 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

23 Jun 2023 at 06:06hrs | 355 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

22 Jun 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1604 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

22 Jun 2023 at 18:39hrs | 757 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

22 Jun 2023 at 18:37hrs | 1084 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

22 Jun 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1579 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

22 Jun 2023 at 18:23hrs | 193 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

22 Jun 2023 at 17:51hrs | 409 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

22 Jun 2023 at 17:38hrs | 600 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

22 Jun 2023 at 17:37hrs | 537 Views

2 die in head-on collision

22 Jun 2023 at 17:36hrs | 561 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

22 Jun 2023 at 17:36hrs | 605 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

22 Jun 2023 at 17:35hrs | 556 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

22 Jun 2023 at 14:28hrs | 2911 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days