Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) party leader Robert Chapman has withdrawn from the August 23 polls Presidential race citing financial constraints.This comes after DUZ Bulawayo province on Wednesday advised Chapman to withdraw and support Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to avoid dividing the opposition vote and giving Zanu-PF a chance to win the polls.In a statement Friday, the party said Chapman will not be running for presidency citing reasons ranging from financial constraints, time limitations, the polarized political space to the challenging economic landscape."After great discussion with the DUZ top leadership and its advisory, friends and colleagues, including the circulation of the Bulawayo province, the party and president reached the decision to withdraw the presidential candidate from the 2023 elections citing key reasons:"The political financial constraints on the President and the party against the required Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Fees to contend the country. If a party were to contest all seats, it would cost $250,000 and that's before the campaign. This has a chilling effect on democracy."The remaining time to voting day without addressing issues around the voter's roll, polling agent training and costs, and campaign. The possible continuation of fractionalization and possible infiltration against the remaining 60+ days to voting day."The economic challenges of the nation hinder political support to the remaining requirements to campaign and field a strong race. The extreme political polarization coupled with economic challenges yields concern to campaign in a free and fair environment," DUZ said.The party has however managed to field local authorities and members of parliament nominations and also advocated against political violence in during the election period.Meanwhile only 11 Presidential aspirants will be contesting this year's polls after 10 others were rejected by ZEC.The 11 are : President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu-PF), Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Joseph Makamba Busha (FreeZim Congress), Lovemore Madhuku (NPA), Trust Chikohora(ZCPD), Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC) and Wilson Harry Peter (DOP).