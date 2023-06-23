Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe enhanced their chance of qualifying for the ICC World Cup after claiming a massive 35-run win over West Indies in a qualifier at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Sikandar Raza started with the bat as he struck a valiant 68 run from 58 balls as Zimbabwe set a 269 target after losing the toss and was sent in to bat first.

Ryan Burl contributed 50 runs while captain Craig Ervine was three short of another half century.

Zimbabwean bowlers came to the party for the first time in the competition as they successfully defended a gettable target, Tendai Chatara claiming three wickets for 52 including the match winning scalp of Alzari Joseph.

Blessing Muzarabani claimed 2 wickets for 33 runs while Richard Ngarava also took two wickets for 25.

The victory means that Zimbabwe will need just two wins in the Super Six to qualify for the World Cup in India later this year.

It was a historic win for Zimbabwe Infront of a packed Harare Sports Club which shut its gates soon after 12 noon as the stadium had reached its capacity.

Thousands of fans watched the match in the fan park at rugby stadium at Harare Sports Club.

Source - newsday

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

10 mins ago | 7 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

58 mins ago | 276 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

60 mins ago | 167 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

1 hr ago | 105 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 171 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

12 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

12 hrs ago | 2709 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

12 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

12 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 hrs ago | 532 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 hrs ago | 1123 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 726 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 7733 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 516 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4595 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

23 Jun 2023 at 07:44hrs | 2330 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

23 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2135 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

23 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1237 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

23 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 3648 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

23 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1767 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1430 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 2083 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1631 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 250 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 515 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 359 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 546 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 239 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 544 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 296 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 194 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 176 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 816 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 247 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2167 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 174 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 146 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 264 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days