Zimbabwe stun West Indies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe enhanced their chance of qualifying for the ICC World Cup after claiming a massive 35-run win over West Indies in a qualifier at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.Sikandar Raza started with the bat as he struck a valiant 68 run from 58 balls as Zimbabwe set a 269 target after losing the toss and was sent in to bat first.Ryan Burl contributed 50 runs while captain Craig Ervine was three short of another half century.Zimbabwean bowlers came to the party for the first time in the competition as they successfully defended a gettable target, Tendai Chatara claiming three wickets for 52 including the match winning scalp of Alzari Joseph.Blessing Muzarabani claimed 2 wickets for 33 runs while Richard Ngarava also took two wickets for 25.The victory means that Zimbabwe will need just two wins in the Super Six to qualify for the World Cup in India later this year.It was a historic win for Zimbabwe Infront of a packed Harare Sports Club which shut its gates soon after 12 noon as the stadium had reached its capacity.Thousands of fans watched the match in the fan park at rugby stadium at Harare Sports Club.