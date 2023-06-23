Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
South Africa's governing ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has blamed the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans from their home country to South Africa.

Mbalula also said Zimbabweans have moved en masses down south and are all over the show due to problems back home.

Mbalula says the former president Robert Mugabe was removed by his comrades led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who did not introduce enough reforms, so people want main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mbalula was speaking in the context of Western geopolitical interests in the region, sanctions on Zimbabwean leaders and the 2017 coup in Zimbabwe.

He was saying that the West could have easily moved into Zimbabwe  from Botswana and kicked out Mugabe, installed a leader of their choice; things the ANC doesn't want.

So he says Mnangagwa then staged a coup against Mugabe, but even if he tried to reform thereafter they still didn't want him as they want Chamisa.





