Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwean minister and MP Saviour Kasukuwere has two arrest warrants hanging over his head like the sword of Damocles issued way before he entered the presidential election race on 23 August, the state-controlled daily Herald, which usually represents the official voice, reports.This suggests President Emmerson Mnangagwa is panicking over Kasukuwere's dramatic joining the fray.Kasukuwere is likely to erode Mnangagwa's support base and swing the election in favour of main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, either for him to win or cause a run-off.Mnangagwa still holds the balance as the incumbent and due to the perennial problem of rigging.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald last night that police were in possession of two warrants which had not been cancelled."We have two warrants of arrest that have not been cancelled yet. The first warrant was issued by magistrate Mujaya on 18 January 2019 where he was facing criminal law charges under Section 174 (b) (a) of the criminal law code because he defaulted court under number CRB HarareR842/18," Nyathi told The Herald."The second warrant is under 39/18, he was given his passport but failed to submit it back within the stipulated period so the police should execute these warrants they are currently in possession of and so far there are no indications that they have been cancelled."Just three days after Saviour Kasukuwere successfully filed his papers to the nomination court as a candidate in Zimbabwe's presidential election, the state-controlled media is reporting that he has two arrest warrants hanging over his head.Addressing a Press conference in South Africa where he is exiled, Kasukuwere has said unleashing state institutions to arrest political opponents can only dent the credibility of Zimbabwe's 23 August general elections.