Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Zimbabwean minister and MP Saviour Kasukuwere has two arrest warrants hanging over his head like the sword of Damocles issued way before he entered the presidential election race on 23 August, the state-controlled daily Herald, which usually represents the official voice, reports.
This suggests President Emmerson Mnangagwa is panicking over Kasukuwere's dramatic joining the fray.

Kasukuwere is likely to erode Mnangagwa's support base and swing the election in favour of main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, either for him to win or cause a run-off.

Mnangagwa still holds the balance as the incumbent and due to the perennial problem of rigging.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald last night that police were in possession of two warrants which had not been cancelled.

"We have two warrants of arrest that have not been cancelled yet. The first warrant was issued by magistrate Mujaya on 18 January 2019 where he was facing criminal law charges under Section 174 (b) (a) of the criminal law code because he defaulted court under number CRB HarareR842/18," Nyathi told The Herald.

"The second warrant is under 39/18, he was given his passport but failed to submit it back within the stipulated period so the police should execute these warrants they are currently in possession of and so far there are no indications that they have been cancelled."
Just three days after Saviour Kasukuwere successfully filed his papers to the nomination court as a candidate in Zimbabwe's presidential election, the state-controlled media is reporting that he has two arrest warrants hanging over his head.

Another warrant was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period. With political temperatures rising in Zimbabwe, the threats to arrest Kasukuwere are introducing an interesting dynamic in the election discourse.

Addressing a Press conference in South Africa where he is exiled,  Kasukuwere has said unleashing state institutions to arrest political opponents can only dent the credibility of Zimbabwe's 23 August general elections.

Another warrant was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period. With political temperatures rising in Zimbabwe, the threats to arrest Kasukuwere are introducing an interesting dynamic in the election discourse.


Source - online

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

10 mins ago | 7 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

58 mins ago | 276 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

60 mins ago | 167 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 36 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

1 hr ago | 85 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

12 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

12 hrs ago | 2709 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

12 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

12 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 hrs ago | 532 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 hrs ago | 1123 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 726 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 7733 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 516 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4595 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

23 Jun 2023 at 07:44hrs | 2330 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

23 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2135 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

23 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1237 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

23 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 3648 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

23 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1767 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1430 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 2083 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1631 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 250 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 515 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 359 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 546 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 239 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 544 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 296 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 194 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 176 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 816 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 247 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2167 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 174 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 146 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 264 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days