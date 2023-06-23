Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Transport Ministry says it's now mandatory for buses/kombis and other heavy vehicles to install speed limit and monitoring devices on their vehicles with immediate effect.-️ No person shall operate or drive on any road a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass 4 600kg or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both of the following devices are fitted to the vehicle —(a) a speed monitoring device; and(b) a speed limiting device limiting such category of vehicles to a speed not exceeding 100km/h.