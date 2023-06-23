Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

News / National

by Staff reporter

A police officer hanged himself at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after telling doctors of his shame that his salary was too little to support his family, ZimLive has heard.Francis Patama, 34, was taken to the hospital by a team of officers from the Support Unit and relatives, including his wife, after jumping off a moving police vehicle, allegedly in an attempt to kill himself.His death comes just days after a deputy headmistress at Sarahuru Primary School in Mwenezi hanged herself hours after going to Masvingo to collect her pay. Teachers' unions blamed her death on "slave wages". A teacher's salary of about Z$70,000 before United States dollar allowances of US$250 is only enough to buy a chicken.Police sources said Patama did not report for duty on time after being paid last week. When his bosses initiated disciplinary proceedings, he allegedly assaulted one of them.A source added: "He jumped off a moving police car on June 17 in an attempt to commit suicide."He was taken to Parirenyatwa's psychiatric unit called Annex and admitted for what doctors said was major depressive disorder with psychosis."Patama is understood to have told doctors that he "feels like he is a failure because his salary can't sustain the basic needs of his family."Police officers are in the same pay bracket as soldiers and nurses.On the day of his death, Patama left Ward 12 in which he was admitted to take a bath."He took a cloth belt from one of the patients' hospital gowns and hanged himself in a wardrobe," a hospital source said.Parirenyatwa spokesman Linos Dire said: "The matter is under police investigation. We don't want to jeopardise police investigations by commenting on the issue."Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesman, said he did not readily have details on the matter.