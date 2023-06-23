Latest News Editor's Choice


Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Eusebius Jealous Nyathi, the Rector of Chishawasha National Major Seminary of Sts. John Fisher and Thomas More, as the new Bishop for Gokwe.

Fr. Nyathi comes from Hwange Diocese.

The appointment was announced by the Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe on 23 June 2023.

Fr. Nyathi will succeed Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro, who was transferred to take charge of Gweru Diocese in September 2020.


Fr. Nyathi was born in Hwange in 1972 and was ordained a priest in 2000.

He has held a number of positions in the Hwange Diocese, including parish priest, vicar general, and chancellor.

The Roman Catholic cleric was appointed Rector of the national major seminary in 2022.

He is a graduate of the University of South Africa, where he studied Pastoral Theology.

He also holds a diploma in Canon Law from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

In a statement, Fr. Nyathi said he was "humbled and honored" by the appointment.

He said he was committed to serving the people of Gokwe and working to build a more just and compassionate society.

The appointment of Fr. Nyathi is a significant moment for the Gokwe Diocese as he is the first local priest to be appointed Bishop of Gokwe in over 50 years.

His appointment is seen as a sign of the growth and maturity of the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe.

Fr. Nyathi is scheduled to be ordained Bishop on 17 September 2023.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Pope, #Gokwe, #Bishop

