Madzorera climbs down to councillor

Former Minister of Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Henry Madzorera has thrown his hat in the race for ward 10 in City Council in the August 23 harmonised electionsHe is contesting on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket after successfully filing his nomination papers at Kwekwe Civic Centre on Wednesday.Madzorera, who served as health minister during the Government of National Unit (GNU) and senator for Kwekwe under then MDC-T party, is highly regarded in the provincial party structures.Speaking during an interview after his nomination Madzorera said he cherishes his nomination for the local authority seat saying being a councillor was more important job than being MP or Senator"The reasons are behind the scenes, people think that from a senator to a councillor is a climb down but being a councillor is a much more important job than being an MP or a senator. People think being a senator is much of a job but the work is one the ground were issues are raised," said MadzoreraHe went on to say though the local authority was doing its best in providing service delivery especially in terms of water provision, if elected he will work with fellow councillors and management to make sure that they restore service provision to its hey days."Basically key issues I look forward to working on is the issue of water in Kwekwe, I want to make sure that we restore the city to its former glory in terms of water provision," he said."We will look at the issue of roads because a number of roads are in a sorry state. I also want to make sure that we implement sound policies which improve service provision in kwekwe and my ward," said Madzorera