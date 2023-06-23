Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Former Minister of Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Henry Madzorera has thrown his hat in the race for ward 10 in City Council in the August 23 harmonised elections

He is contesting on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket after successfully filing his nomination papers at Kwekwe Civic Centre on Wednesday.

Madzorera, who served as health minister during the Government of National Unit (GNU) and senator for Kwekwe under then MDC-T party, is highly regarded in the provincial party structures.

Speaking during an interview after his nomination Madzorera said he cherishes his nomination for the local authority seat saying being a councillor was more important job than being MP or Senator

"The reasons are behind the scenes, people think that from a senator to a councillor is a climb down but being a councillor is a much more important job than being an MP or a senator. People think being a senator is much of a job but the work is one the ground were issues are raised," said Madzorera

He went on to say though the local authority was doing its best in providing service delivery especially in terms of water provision, if elected he will work with fellow councillors and management to make sure that they restore service provision to its hey days.

"Basically key issues I look forward to working on is the issue of water in Kwekwe, I want to make sure that we restore the city to its former glory in terms of water provision," he said.

"We will look at the issue of roads because a number of roads are in a sorry state. I also want to make sure that we implement sound policies which improve service provision in kwekwe and my ward," said Madzorera

Source - TellZim News

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

29 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

1 min ago | 1 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

49 mins ago | 226 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

49 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

51 mins ago | 142 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

52 mins ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

57 mins ago | 84 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

59 mins ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

12 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

12 hrs ago | 2690 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

12 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

12 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1118 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 hrs ago | 531 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 hrs ago | 1116 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 726 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 7722 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 516 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4592 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

23 Jun 2023 at 07:44hrs | 2328 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

23 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2135 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

23 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1237 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

23 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 3647 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

23 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1767 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1430 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 2081 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1630 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 250 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 515 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 359 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 546 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 239 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 544 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 227 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 295 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 194 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 176 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 815 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 247 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2166 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 174 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 146 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 264 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days