Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has swiftly managed to solve the double candidate saga for Masvingo West's ward 2 which falls under Masvingo City Council after they successfully negotiated for Frank Chirairo's withdrawal and pave way for Shantiel Chiwara.This was confirmed at a press conference held today (June 23, 2023) just outside Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices in Masvingo where Chirairo had filed his withdrawal papers.Speaking at the conference Chirairo confirmed that he filed his nomination papers on June 21 and also discovered that another candidate had also filed hers under the same party, however, after deliberations with party leaders, he decided to withdraw his candidature for the good of the party."I can confirm that on June 21 I filed my nomination papers that had been brought to me by the party officials and I then discovered that ward 2 Masvingo west constituency had also another candidate who had filed nomination papers. Investigations were made within the party and the party officials communicated with other members, resolved and ensured that the party has only one candidate that will remain on the ballot paper on the election easy."I am confirming that this morning here at ZEC Masvingo I filed the withdrawal of my nomination papers that I filed at the nomination court and I'm also confirming that Chitando has filed a withdrawal of charges against me at the police. Whatever was happening in the party I assure everyone that it has been resolved there was no forgery it was simply poor communication," said Chirairo.On his part Chitando who was the party signatory also confirmed that he had filed a fraud case when he found out that Chirairo had filed for ward 2 without his signature nor his core signatory.."I was one of the party designated signatories to 2023 local government candidate party list I confirm that when I discovered that there are two candidates recorded for ward 2, this worried me and I then rushed to the police. Then after inspection of the papers I discovered that it was not my signature or Mai Chakabuda' (The Core signatory)'s signature, we filed a fraud case against Chirairo, However we have amicably solved this issue. So we say to the people of ward 2 and our colleague Chirairo, let's put the people of Zimbabwe first," said Chitando.The question that still remain is whether or not Chirairo had really forged signatures.The remained bone of contention in ward 2 is that of Rocky Kamuzonda who was vying for the same ward who went on to contest as independent in protest over Chiwara's candidature.