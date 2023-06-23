Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has swiftly managed to solve the double candidate saga for Masvingo West's ward 2 which falls under Masvingo City Council after they successfully negotiated for Frank Chirairo's withdrawal and pave way for Shantiel Chiwara.

This was confirmed at a press conference held today (June 23, 2023) just outside Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices in Masvingo where Chirairo had filed his withdrawal papers.

Speaking at the conference Chirairo confirmed that he filed his nomination papers on June 21 and also discovered that another candidate had also filed hers under the same party, however, after deliberations with party leaders, he decided to withdraw his candidature for the good of the party.

"I can confirm that on June 21 I filed my nomination papers that had been brought to me by the party officials and I then discovered that ward 2 Masvingo west constituency had also another candidate who had filed nomination papers. Investigations were made within the party and the party officials communicated with other members, resolved and ensured that the party has only one candidate that will remain on the ballot paper on the election easy.

"I am confirming that this morning here at ZEC Masvingo I filed the withdrawal of my nomination papers that I filed at the nomination court and I'm also confirming that Chitando has filed a withdrawal of charges against me at the police. Whatever was happening in the party I assure everyone that it has been resolved there was no forgery it was simply poor communication," said Chirairo.

On his part Chitando who was the party signatory also confirmed that he had filed a fraud case when he found out that Chirairo had filed for ward 2 without his signature nor his core signatory..

"I was one of the party designated signatories to 2023 local government candidate party list I confirm that when I discovered that there are two candidates recorded for ward 2, this worried me and I then rushed to the police. Then after inspection of the papers I discovered that it was not my signature or Mai Chakabuda' (The Core signatory)'s signature, we filed a fraud case against Chirairo, However we have amicably solved this issue. So we say to the people of ward 2 and our colleague Chirairo, let's put the people of Zimbabwe first," said Chitando.

The question that still remain is whether or not Chirairo had really forged signatures.

The remained bone of contention in ward 2 is that of Rocky Kamuzonda who was vying for the same ward who went on to contest as independent in protest over Chiwara's candidature.

Source - TellZim News
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Elections

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

30 secs ago | 0 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

49 mins ago | 226 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

49 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

51 mins ago | 142 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

52 mins ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

57 mins ago | 84 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

59 mins ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

12 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

12 hrs ago | 2690 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

12 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

12 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1118 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 hrs ago | 531 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 hrs ago | 1116 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 726 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 7722 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 516 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4592 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

23 Jun 2023 at 07:44hrs | 2328 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

23 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 2135 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

23 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1237 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

23 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 3647 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

23 Jun 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1767 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1430 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 2081 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

23 Jun 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1630 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 250 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 515 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

23 Jun 2023 at 06:32hrs | 359 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 546 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 239 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

23 Jun 2023 at 06:31hrs | 544 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 227 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 295 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

23 Jun 2023 at 06:30hrs | 194 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 176 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 815 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

23 Jun 2023 at 06:29hrs | 247 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2166 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 174 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

23 Jun 2023 at 06:28hrs | 146 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 264 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

23 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days