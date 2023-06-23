News / National

by Staff reporter

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has sensationally claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will rule forever since he is following a biblical path of empowering locals with land.His claims comes at a time when there has been talks of Mnangagwa seeking for a third term if he wins this year's elections as has been evidenced by his loyalists reiterating that he will rule forever.It's being said there is a plot to amend the constitution on the presidential limit clause to allow Mnangagwa to run for a third term and block his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who is said to be eyeing the top post after Mnangagwa.The statements are backed by Mnangwa's 2030 ndinenge ndichipo (I will still be in power in 2030), a statement that suggest he may still be president in 2030.Chadzamira was speaking at a rally held last Friday (Friday June 09) at Mucheke stadium MasvingoMnangagwa was the guest speaker at the rally organized by one of the many for ED affiliates Young Women 4ED, where he was meeting and addressing first time voters under the theme ‘As a first time voter I pledge to vote 4ED'.Chadzamira said Mnangagwa will not be compared to anyone because he follows the bible so he will rule forever."President Mnangagwa may not be compared to anyone, he is a President who follow the bible, the Lord created Adam and he empowered him with land. The president has also done the same to people of Zimbabwe,"Mr President, you gave us land for agriculture, and you follow the path of the lord hence you will rule forever," said Chadzamira.Chadzamira also said the second republic under President Mnangagwa managed to develop the country even under sanctions, through utilizing the country's available resources."The president has managed to develop the country even under sanctions through utilization of our own resources. Masvingo province is happy with the rule of the second republic which is the rule of the people, the rule that has elevated the nation's development, the rule that preserves peace and the rule that unites the people.Masvingo province is one of the provinces that had benefited from presidential projects meant to develop the country, in the mining sector, and the expansion of the Bikita minerals and other big Chinese companies that has built a chrome smelting plant worth US$60 million."The betterment of the mining system under the second republic has created employment for our youth in the province. This has helped the youth, war veterans and women to have their own mining claims and process, their minerals at the smelting plant."Devolution funds have brought development in the urban areas and rural areas promoting the development of schools, clinics and roads, said Chadzamira.While introducing the President, Zanu-PF Vice President and Zanu-PF Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi said Mnangagwa praised Mnangagwa whom he said was of exceptional quality and Zanu-PF was an assurance of the nation's future and the rally signifies the regeneration of the party."Zanu-PF is an oath of the past, the present and the future and this gathering today signifies the regeneration of the party."President Mnangagwa is of exceptional quality and he has the natural ability of exceling in everything that he laid his hands on and he has the capacity to tell the fortunes of our country's economy in a short space of time."He is the man of capable leadership he has improved the quality of our education to produce graduates who are capable of not only reading and writing but who can also produce goods and services to the people," said Mohadi.During his address President Mnangagwa said Zimbabawe was endowed with a number of natural resources and the country should utilize them for survival"God favored Zimbabwe and said I should bless them with minerals, we were given rivers, mountains, fish, lions and fruits, we should utilize that as our ancestors did, and we should also do the same, he said in Genesis you will eat the fruits of your sweat," said MnangagwaHe also took time to warn youths against the drug abuse and urge churches and schools to teach the youths against drug abuse."In school, churches, teach children not to abuse drugs, the future of the country should be secure in your hands. How can we leave the inheritance in your hands if you abuse drugs, the whites will come and take it away Makasticker (while you are drunk)," he said.