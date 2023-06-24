Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD Nyatsime woman was recently arrested and appeared before the courts for allegedly facilitating rape of two female juveniles in exchange for payment.The accused, Patience Nyadzungu, appeared before a Chivhu magistrate on June 12, initially charged with assisting rape of the minors.She was jointly charged with her tenant, Elias Chigwida, who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor.The two are currently out on bail.Zimbabwe Republic Police Mashonaland East spokesperson Inspector Bernard Chazovachii confirmed the incident."We confirm the arrest of a woman in Nyatsime, who is being charged with assisting rape of minors," he said."Circumstances are that she went to her rural home and took two girls aged 13 and 16 to live with them in Nyatsime peri-urban area."She would then look for males to have sexual intercourse with the minors whilst she received payment."The girls have since been taken in by a support organisation for care and management while investigations into the matter continue."The arrest was initiated by members of the community, who tipped off the police in Beatrice, leading to the arrest of the accused."The police acted swiftly upon receiving a tip-off from the community and arrested the woman and one accused male person, who is 19 years old, while another suspect, who goes by the name Asani, is on the run," he said.