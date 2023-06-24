Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zanu-PF, which has already bagged 74 local council seats, is unstoppable, and it is the only political party that can be trusted to safeguard the country's sovereignty and heritage, driven by its rich legacy and people-centred policies, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing multitudes at the ruling party's election campaign launch at Mutema Secondary School in Chipinge yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the party's inclusive stance, which is leaving no one and no place behind, was winning the hearts and minds of the electorate.

"We leave no one behind in the administration and governance of the country. This is the face of Zanu-PF," he said.

"We salute our unwavering cadres who stand by the party through thick and thin.

"Zanu-PF is unstoppable!

"It will continue governing Zimbabwe as other parties continue to split asunder."

The ruling party, President Mnangagwa said, is not like the other outfits that seek and entertain interference by outsiders in the country's affairs.

What made the ruling party attractive, he said, was its pursuit of homegrown solutions to the country's challenges.

"We do not get instructions from anybody. No other country or leader outside Zimbabwe can tell us what to do," he added.

"We decide for ourselves for the good of our country and for the good of our people. We are committed to Zimbabweans.

"As you stand here, make it a point that I am a Zimbabwean man; I am a Zimbabwean woman. My responsibility . . . is to be remembered for having contributed to my country's development. You must be remembered for your good works."

He said Zanu-PF is the only party that can be trusted to safeguard the country's legacy and rich history.

"There is no other party that can relate with the liberation than Zanu-PF, but there are parties that are known for being sell-outs.

"There is no other party that speaks the language that we speak. There is no other party that brought independence, democracy and the dignity of the African person. It was Zanu-PF through the armed liberation struggle."

The President urged the electorate to vote out incompetent opposition councillors in urban areas, who have failed to deliver services expected by ratepayers.

"As we go for elections, many urban areas are not under Zanu-PF councillors. This time we are saying, out! Let's vote for our own, who have the people at heart, not those who get into councils to loot.

"In Harare, where I live, there is no collection of waste. People struggle to get water. CCC or other parties should go. We must vote for our own councillors so that Zanu-PF, which has the focus and people's interests at heart, will deliver. We are a people-centred party."

He also urged the country to observe peace and be united.

Zimbabwe, said President Mnangagwa, will never give back the land it reclaimed through the fast-track land reform programme, and was now using the resource

to ensure food security and improve people's standards of living.

He chronicled the Zanu-PF Government's success in infrastructure development and growing the economy.

Electricity supply has significantly improved as two new units at Hwange Power Station (Units 7 and 8) are now feeding into the grid, while the country's road network is being spruced up by local companies, he said.

In the mining sector, revenues have since grown from about US$3,7 billion in 2018 to over US$12 billion last year.

The President also indicated that significant strides had been made in reintegrating Zimbabwe in the global family of nations through the engagement and re-engagement drive.

In his remarks, Zanu-PF Second Secretary and Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga urged party members to deliver five million votes for the President to resoundingly win the elections.

The country goes to the polls on August 23.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Most Popular In 7 Days