Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FUGITIVE former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has two arrest warrants hanging over his head that were issued way before he expressed his intentions to contest for the presidency with police keen to question him.

Kasukuwere has been desperate to portray his charges as political, but the fact of the matter is that two warrants of arrest were issued way back before he expressed his intentions to run for the highest office in the land. Last Wednesday, Kasukuwere was among 11 candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers to contest presidential elections on August 23.  He will stand as an independent candidate.

In interviews with the South African media where he is based, Kasukuwere sought to paint a picture of persecution by the Zimbabwe Government and alleged that he feared arrest on political grounds once he lands in the country to campaign ahead of elections.

However, our sister paper, The Herald can reveal that a warrant of arrest was issued on January 18, 2019, by retired Harare magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya after the former Cabinet Minister and key G40 figure in the late President Robert Mugabe's Government, failed to appear for trial on four counts of criminal abuse of office. Another was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald  that police were in possession of two warrants which had not been cancelled.

"We have two warrants of arrest that have not been cancelled yet. The first warrant was issued by magistrate Mujaya on 18 January 2019 where he was facing criminal law charges under Section 174 (b) (a) of the criminal law code because he defaulted court under number CRB HarareR842/18. The second warrant is under 39/18, he was given his passport but failed to submit it back within the stipulated period so the police should execute these warrants they are currently in possession of and so far there are no indications that they have been cancelled," he said.

In a separate interview, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza said Kasukuwere should submit himself before the laws of Zimbabwe.

"When someone is issued with a warrant of arrest, they should submit before the law. What he should do is submit himself before the law and seek cancellation of the warrants. He has his lawyers, so they should advise him on what he should do. His submission to the law is standard procedure," she said.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

19 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

19 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

19 hrs ago | 896 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

20 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

20 hrs ago | 998 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

20 hrs ago | 767 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 728 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1304 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3478 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1359 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1635 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1217 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 4776 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 Jun 2023 at 19:44hrs | 575 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 Jun 2023 at 19:29hrs | 1266 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 758 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 8231 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 533 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days