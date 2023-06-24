Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared that Zanu-PF will do everything to keep power as he officially launched the ruling party's campaign for the August 23 elections.

Mnangagwa presided over the event attended by thousands of Zanu-PF supporters during the launch of the party's 2023 campaign at Mutema Secondary School in Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge.

He was accompanied by his deputies Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles up as the country's vice president and Health minister and Kembo Mohadi.

"The country will remain in our hands," Mnagagwa said.

"We fought for our democracy, no one will stop us. We will do what we can to remain in power.

"Zanu-PF is unstoppable; Zanu-PF will continue to rule."

Mnangagwa and other Zanu-PF officials  refrained from mentioning exiled ex-minister and former party member Saviour Kasukuwere, who is contesting the polls as an independent candidate. There are fears in the ruling party that Kasukuwere may eat into Zanu-PF votes.

"Zanu-PF shed blood for this country and no other party fought for this country, Zanu-PF is a colossal party," Mnangagwa said before calling for peace before, during and after the elections.

"We want peace, unity and harmony. We may come from different communities but we are one country and we should not work as individuals."

Mnangagwa said they were going to erect solar powered boreholes for traditional leaders.

"Let's respect our traditional leaders, each of the traditional leaders will get a solar-driven borehole," he said.

"We have 35 000 village heads, that is the programme we started 2 to 3 years ago."

The move by Mnangagwa has been seen as a campaign strategy ahead of the 2023 elections.

He is facing stiff challenge from Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa and nine other candidates in the presidential race.

Source - the standard

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

19 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

19 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

19 hrs ago | 896 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

20 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

20 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

20 hrs ago | 999 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

20 hrs ago | 767 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 728 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1304 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3478 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1359 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1635 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1217 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 4776 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 Jun 2023 at 19:44hrs | 575 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 Jun 2023 at 19:29hrs | 1266 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 758 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 8231 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 533 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4841 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days