Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF, which yesterday launched its campaign for the August 23 general elections has snubbed their praise singer Chief Shumba Hwenje for Mambo Dhuterere.Hwenje is famed for the song ED Pfee, which became an anthem at Zanu-PF rallies ahead of the 2018 elections.He recently released an album cover art and tracklist for an album set to be released ahead of the elections.The album titled Special Branch carries 10 tracks- ED Chete, More Fire, Huchi, Saka Uchaita Sei, State House, Shumba Ngavapinde, Ndomuvhotera Chete, Chakabatwa Kuti Dzvii, Mai Wellie, and Mpela Mpela.The project is said to have been angled to be the official Zanu-PF campaign album, but in a change of plans, Hwenje was informed that Mambo Dhuterere was going to be the official campaign praise singer and is set to release an album ahead of the elections."Hwenje was ready to entertain party supporters and also praise Mnangagwa," said a source within Zanu-PF."He is a tried and tested musician and it came as a surprise that Mambo Dhuterere was going to take Hwenje's place after all the preparations."Mambo Dhuterere is set to release songs that praise Mnangagwa that will be used during the campaign.Standard Style sampled two of the yet-to-be-released songs by Mambo Dhuterere that praise Mnangagwa.One of them is titled Zanu-PF Kuwinner Mugariro and another one which features musician-cum politician Sandra Ndebele who is running for a municipal seat in ward 20, Pelandaba-Tshabalala in Bulawayo under the Zanu-PF ticket.Ndebele has for long participated in musical galas organised by Zanu-PF and her involvement in active party politics became more visible when she was appointed Zanu-PF women's league Bulawayo representative for Young Women in Economic Development.In the past, Zanu-PF had praise singers such as Tambaoga, the late Chinx Chingaira and Mbare Chimurenga Choir, among others.Pride Mkono, a political analyst and activist blasted musicians' involvement in politics."Most of these so-called musicians are opportunists and are political activists of the ruling party hiding behind art," Mkono said."It is an indictment that they have been trying to reinvent themselves through politics when most of their careers are all but done."To them, joining politics is being part of the gravy train."They want to eat with the elites who are oppressing and stealing from the masses."In an interview with our sister paper NewsDay, renowned music critic and academic Fred Zindi said Sandra Ndebele's move was inspired by money."It is a free world, she (Ndebele-Sibindi) has seen others making money out of Zanu-PF. Why should she be left behind? There is no money in music, but in politics," Zindi said.Mambo Dhuterere released his album Nadah Pachiputukezi at a glittering launch ceremony that was held at the Harare International Conference Centre and graced by politicians, mainly from Zanu-PF.At the launch, the album was auctioned for US$30 000.