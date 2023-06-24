Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
In a press statement released today, the AFRI-USA Business Initiative extended its heartfelt congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia for successfully restructuring their external debt. The initiative hailed this achievement as monumental and a testament to the hard work and determination of the Zambian people.

The successful debt restructuring marks a significant milestone in Zambia's economic development and paves the way for a more secure future for its citizens. By alleviating the burden of debt, Zambia can now focus on advancing its economic growth and creating new opportunities for its people.

The AFRI-USA Business Initiative acknowledged the considerable efforts made by the Zambian Government and its development partners in reaching this agreement. Their dedication and collaboration played a vital role in achieving this positive outcome.

As a committed advocate for economic development in African countries, the AfriUSA Business Initiative firmly believes that sustainable economic growth is key to reducing poverty and creating a prosperous future for the people of Zambia. They expressed confidence that the successful debt restructuring will provide a strong foundation for economic stability and progress.

Dr. Edd Branson, President and CEO of the AFRI-USA Business Initiative, expressed his best wishes to President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia in their continued efforts to shape a brighter future for their country. He emphasized that Zambia serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the potential for transformation and success through perseverance and effective economic strategies.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

19 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

19 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

19 hrs ago | 896 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

20 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

20 hrs ago | 998 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

20 hrs ago | 767 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 728 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1304 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3478 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1359 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1635 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1217 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 4776 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 Jun 2023 at 19:44hrs | 575 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 Jun 2023 at 19:29hrs | 1266 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 758 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 8231 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 533 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days