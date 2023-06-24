AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a press statement released today, the AFRI-USA Business Initiative extended its heartfelt congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia for successfully restructuring their external debt. The initiative hailed this achievement as monumental and a testament to the hard work and determination of the Zambian people.The successful debt restructuring marks a significant milestone in Zambia's economic development and paves the way for a more secure future for its citizens. By alleviating the burden of debt, Zambia can now focus on advancing its economic growth and creating new opportunities for its people.The AFRI-USA Business Initiative acknowledged the considerable efforts made by the Zambian Government and its development partners in reaching this agreement. Their dedication and collaboration played a vital role in achieving this positive outcome.As a committed advocate for economic development in African countries, the AfriUSA Business Initiative firmly believes that sustainable economic growth is key to reducing poverty and creating a prosperous future for the people of Zambia. They expressed confidence that the successful debt restructuring will provide a strong foundation for economic stability and progress.Dr. Edd Branson, President and CEO of the AFRI-USA Business Initiative, expressed his best wishes to President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia in their continued efforts to shape a brighter future for their country. He emphasized that Zambia serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the potential for transformation and success through perseverance and effective economic strategies.