Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

by Mandla Ndlovu

In an effort to invigorate entrepreneurship and foster economic growth in Zimbabwe's Matebeleland region, the Bulawayo Business Network (BBN) has announced a significant partnership with Uniglobe Accounting Services. This collaboration aims to facilitate the registration of 1000 new companies with the aid of Uniglobe's accounting services, thereby offering a much-needed boost to Zimbabwe's economic prospects.The BBN, an organization deeply committed to supporting business development in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, operates as a business community-based entity. This newly formed partnership perfectly aligns with the organization's objective to assist entrepreneurs in establishing and expanding their businesses by granting them access to essential resources, particularly accounting services.Uniglobe Accounting Services boasts a remarkable track record of providing accounting assistance to businesses throughout Zimbabwe. Their expertise in various areas, including tax planning, auditing, bookkeeping, and business advisory services, will prove instrumental in supporting the registered businesses in Matebeleland.The primary goal of this partnership is to create a favorable environment for entrepreneurship by facilitating the registration of 1000 new companies within Zimbabwe's Matebeleland region. Through this plan, new business owners will receive comprehensive support and training, guiding them through every step of establishing and managing successful enterprises.Nicholas Ncube, a representative of the BBN, expressed confidence in the partnership with Uniglobe Accounting Services, stating, "By joining forces with Uniglobe Accounting Services, we are certain that we can provide our registered members with top-quality accounting support, empowering them to confidently run their businesses."In addition to accounting support, the collaboration between BBN and Uniglobe Accounting Services will provide a range of other benefits to registered businesses, including access to funding, business mentorship, and professional development opportunities. Both organizations firmly believe that their combined resources and expertise can effectively stimulate economic growth and job creation in the region.Eddie Nyakabau, Director of Uniglobe Accounting Services, expressed excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with the Bulawayo Business Network, emphasizing their shared vision of nurturing new businesses in Zimbabwe. Nyakabau stated, "We firmly believe that this partnership will lay a strong foundation for the region's entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and contribute to the country's economy."The BBN and Uniglobe Accounting Services are confident that this agreement will usher in a new era for Zimbabwe, enabling entrepreneurs with ideas but limited access to financial and structural support to establish successful small and medium-sized enterprises.