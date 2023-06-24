Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
In an effort to invigorate entrepreneurship and foster economic growth in Zimbabwe's Matebeleland region, the Bulawayo Business Network (BBN) has announced a significant partnership with Uniglobe Accounting Services. This collaboration aims to facilitate the registration of 1000 new companies with the aid of Uniglobe's accounting services, thereby offering a much-needed boost to Zimbabwe's economic prospects.

The BBN, an organization deeply committed to supporting business development in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, operates as a business community-based entity. This newly formed partnership perfectly aligns with the organization's objective to assist entrepreneurs in establishing and expanding their businesses by granting them access to essential resources, particularly accounting services.

Uniglobe Accounting Services boasts a remarkable track record of providing accounting assistance to businesses throughout Zimbabwe. Their expertise in various areas, including tax planning, auditing, bookkeeping, and business advisory services, will prove instrumental in supporting the registered businesses in Matebeleland.

The primary goal of this partnership is to create a favorable environment for entrepreneurship by facilitating the registration of 1000 new companies within Zimbabwe's Matebeleland region. Through this plan, new business owners will receive comprehensive support and training, guiding them through every step of establishing and managing successful enterprises.

Nicholas Ncube, a representative of the BBN, expressed confidence in the partnership with Uniglobe Accounting Services, stating, "By joining forces with Uniglobe Accounting Services, we are certain that we can provide our registered members with top-quality accounting support, empowering them to confidently run their businesses."

In addition to accounting support, the collaboration between BBN and Uniglobe Accounting Services will provide a range of other benefits to registered businesses, including access to funding, business mentorship, and professional development opportunities. Both organizations firmly believe that their combined resources and expertise can effectively stimulate economic growth and job creation in the region.

Eddie Nyakabau, Director of Uniglobe Accounting Services, expressed excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with the Bulawayo Business Network, emphasizing their shared vision of nurturing new businesses in Zimbabwe. Nyakabau stated, "We firmly believe that this partnership will lay a strong foundation for the region's entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and contribute to the country's economy."

The BBN and Uniglobe Accounting Services are confident that this agreement will usher in a new era for Zimbabwe, enabling entrepreneurs with ideas but limited access to financial and structural support to establish successful small and medium-sized enterprises.



Source - Byo24News

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

7 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

7 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

7 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

22 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

22 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

22 hrs ago | 917 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

23 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

23 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

23 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

23 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 737 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1333 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3604 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1382 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1645 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1222 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 4840 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 Jun 2023 at 19:44hrs | 578 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 Jun 2023 at 19:29hrs | 1281 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 759 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 8287 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 533 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days