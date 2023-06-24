Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The leader of Zimbabwe's opposition Citizens Coalition For Change  Nelson Chamisa has hit back at both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the former information minister Prof. Jonathan Moyo.

Launching the Zanu-PF rally yesterday, Mnangagwa said, no party must govern Zimbabwe except the liberation organisation.

Zanu-PF, while prof. Jonathan Moyo in conversation with the SABC a few weeks ago said the opposition was weak.

Speaking to the SABC international editor Sophie Mokoena, Nelson Chamisa responded to these statements and other issues, ahead of elections in Zimbabwe




Source - youtube

