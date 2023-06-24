Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Gezani installed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The colonial era-abolished Gezani Chieftaincy in Chiredzi District has been restored and a new Chief installed with Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga presiding over the ceremony calling on the people of Chiredzi to emulate the revolutionary spirit of their forefathers and vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the upcoming elections.

The new Chief Gezani, born Benson Chauke, had been until today's installation the area headman and has now assumed substantive Chief duties after Government restored the Chieftaincy in 2021.

The restoration of the Chieftaincy is in line with the Second Republic's respect for the institution of traditional leadership and its sanctity.

The last Chief Gezani, born Mukoki Gezani, had been dethroned and his Chieftaincy was abolished by the colonial settler regime in 1928 after a fallout over the settlers' oppressive hand on the black populace.

"As you are all aware, we are now heading towards elections on 23 August as set by the President. The President encourages us all that we observe peace during these elections," said VP Chiwenga.

"I know we all know the party that brings development, the party of the revolution that brought us our independence, let us all go as one, in love and vote for our leader, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is representing our party Zanu PF.

"Let's also all go and vote for the party's representatives for parliament and council," said VP Chiwenga amid cheers from the crowd.

It is an emotional return to Chiredzi District for VP Chiwenga who once operated in the area during the liberation war when he and several other gallant sons and daughters of the land took up arms and delivered the hard-won independence from the oppressive settler regime.

Source - The Herald

