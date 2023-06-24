Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will continue training its personnel to meet the requirements of contemporary threats, achieving competent and determined forces ready to serve and protect the country, its people and upholding the constitution.

The sentiments were made by Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant-General David Sigauke yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Commander ZNA Skill At Arms Meeting shooting competition held at Cleveland Rifle ranges.

It ran under the theme: "Promoting a peaceful and stable environment towards the attainment of Vision 2030."

All security organisations and civilian shooting clubs took part in the competition, which lays the foundation for the President's medal shoot.

Lt General Sigauke said training remains key even during peace time.

"The competition is an event that gives service commanders an opportunity to take stock of shooting standards across the forces and equally affords participants an opportunity to assess their shooting standards in a competitive environment. The competition remains an important event on the ZNA training calendar and lays the foundation for other shoots," he said.

Lt General Sigauke said the increasing number of female participants was pleasing as this is an inclusive approach in line with the gender mainstreaming thrust being championed by Government where women are being encouraged to participate in all spheres of life, consistent with meeting gender equality policies. Lt-Gen Sigauke said the overwhelming response by civilian clubs was a clear demonstration of the enduring symbiotic relationship that exists between the people of Zimbabwe and their defence forces.

The relationship dates back to the days of the bitter armed struggle that ushered in independence.

"The competition presents a platform for the security services and civilian clubs to rally together as one people, one family under one flag guided by common aspirations for the building of a prosperous and peaceful Zimbabwe," he said.

Elsewhere, a combined five courses graduated at Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Air Force Base in Chegutu.

Presiding during the graduation, Air Force of Zimbabwe Chief of Staff Operations, Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono said modern threats require joint training.

"We put efforts in joint training as it has now become a common practice world over where services continue to build synergies in joint operations.

"Modern and contemporary trends require collective training that moulds unity," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #ZDF, #Training, #Soldiers

Comments


Must Read

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chief Gezani installed

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

12 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

12 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

12 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

12 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

12 hrs ago | 562 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

12 hrs ago | 53 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

24 Jun 2023 at 18:22hrs | 2386 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 1814 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 951 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 987 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

24 Jun 2023 at 17:34hrs | 3143 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

24 Jun 2023 at 17:33hrs | 551 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

24 Jun 2023 at 17:32hrs | 1102 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

24 Jun 2023 at 17:30hrs | 172 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

24 Jun 2023 at 17:26hrs | 907 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days