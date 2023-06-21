Latest News Editor's Choice


Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TROUBLE awaits a Kariba man, who allegedly forged signatures of two Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) top officials on his nomination papers as a parliamentary candidate at Chinhoyi Magistrates Court Wednesday.

Police are now keen to question the culprit, Andrew Mutsau, who is unknown within the rank and file of the main opposition movement and wants to spoil it for CCC's candidate Shine Gwangwaba.

He allegedly forged signatures of CCC officials, Mutsa Murombedzi and MP Concilia Chinhanzvavana, who were designated signatories for councillors across Mashonaland West.

CCC insiders say it remains a mystery how the fraudster got access to the pair's signatures which he unfortunately attached wrongly on his House of Assembly nomination forms, which were signed for by a different pair of signatories.

Parliamentary nominees had their candidatures authenticated by lawyers, Innocent Chagonda and Stabile Mlilo.

CCC interim provincial chairman and aspiring Senator, Ralph Magunje confirmed his party was seized with bringing Mutsau to book for fraud.

"We have been to ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) where we lodged a complaint and police where one of the signatories, madam Murombedzi has made representations that will help in bringing culprit to book.

"As CCC we are determined to fix the mess of double candidature caused by this fraudster," said Magunje.

Last Friday, Murombedzi spent over three hours at Chinhoyi Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order, where she endured interrogation by detectives.

CCC has identified at least 20 cases of fraudulent registration of candidates under its banner with some on ZEC's list professing ignorance of how their names got there.

CCC has since approached ZEC over the matter with the hope the names are struck off the final list expected on June 30.

Double candidates under CCC cropped up after nomination day across the country leading to the party facing massive backlash for deciding to use its new Consensus Candidate Selection Process instead of traditional primary elections.

CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said ‘extra' candidates in Mt Pleasant where she will be running, Harare East, Harare Central, Harare South, Harare North, Hatcliffe, Hatfield, Epworth South, Chitungwiza North, Chitungwiza South, St. Mary's Churu and Warren Park should be struck off the final ballot paper by ZEC.

Similar issues were raised for Sunningdale, Entumbane in Bulawayo, Kariba, Masvingo and Marondera.

"The signatures that appear on those forms are forged, the logo that appears on their forms that is being used is a complete forgery.

"The bottom line is that their candidate submission is a complete forgery, a complete invalidity, a nullity and it is going to be dealt with intensively," Mahere was quoted saying.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Kariba, #CCC, #Forgery

