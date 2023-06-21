Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE business community has started feeling the positive impact of improved power generation in the country, expressing hope that the situation will continue to stabilise, thereby guaranteeing enhanced production and supply of goods.

Zimbabwe has grappled with acute power shortages in the past years, which have crippled production across various sectors of the economy while the use of generators as an alternative source of energy was said to be costly and not sustainable.

Recently, the country significantly improved its power output, mainly at Kariba Hydro-Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station, which continue to anchor domestic supplies following generation expansion works undertaken by the Government.

Before the expansion project, Hwange Power Station had an installed capacity of 920MW and the addition of 600MW from Units 7 and 8 will take the installed capacity to 1 520MW.

Kariba Power Station has already been expanded resulting in the addition of 300MW into the grid to take the installed capacity to 1 050MW, which, given adequate water levels, will generate adequate electricity to meet industrial and domestic demand.

According to Zimbabwe Power Company, the country's power generation has recently increased to about 1 600MW from an average of below 600MW in March this year. Yesterday the power utility indicated that total power generated stood at 1 530MW. The improved power generation has drastically reduced load-shedding across the country.

Commenting on this, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matebeleland chairman, Mr Mackenzie Dongo, said the improved power supply was impacting positively on productivity.

"Power generation stability is being greatly appreciated by the industry, especially manufacturing and processing. It reduces the cost of production and also reduces loss of productivity time due to unplanned power interruption," he said.

"It also reduces losses that were being incurred by those in the production industry like plastic moulding, whose production is interrupted due to power loss, which tends to produce half-baked moulds that at times could not be possible to recoup."

Mr Dongo said as businesses they were grateful to the Government for stabilising the power supply in the country as it assists in the economic development for a better 2030.

The country's economy is on a rebound due to various policies initiated by the Government that have seen growth in the mining and agricultural sectors.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Kurai Matsheza said manufacturing industries have also noted some improvements in power supply over the past few weeks.
He, however, said industries need assurance from the utility that there will be an uninterrupted supply of electricity on sustainable basis.

"If uninterrupted power is delivered then as industries, we will be able to plan our production schedules and be able to deliver products and services on time," he said.

"This will remove some of the bottlenecks in the value chain arising from power outages."
Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) Matebeleland regional manager, Mr Comfort Muchekeza, said consumers were excited by the positive impact of improved power generation.

"The events of the past two weeks when it comes to the power supply are closer to what the consumers are expecting, thumbs up to the Government and all the independent power supply for a job well done.

"Consumers are happy with the improving situation. We pray that the situation remains improving," said Mr Muchekeza.

The US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project is one of the Second Republic's signature projects aimed at boosting power generation to support economic transformation in line with the National Development Strategy.

Experts say the continued improvement in power generation will help Zimbabwe reduce electricity imports and ease power cuts thereby allowing companies to increase production.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

57 mins ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

58 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country", says Mutsvangwa

58 mins ago | 57 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

59 mins ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

59 mins ago | 116 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

60 mins ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

60 mins ago | 207 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

1 hr ago | 11 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

12 hrs ago | 921 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chief Gezani installed

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

13 hrs ago | 1135 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

13 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

14 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

20 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

22 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days